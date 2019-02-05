The Coastal Conservation Association of Florida, along with Duke Energy and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, will begin releasing more than 10,000 juvenile and adult redfish in southwest Florida counties — including Charlotte and Sarasota — beginning in February.
The program was announced in the Fall of 2018, and includes the donation of the hatchery-reared redfish from the Duke Energy Mariculture Center in Crystal River.
Each of the five upcoming releases include approximately 1,000 to 1,500 juvenile fish and 25 to 30 adult redfish per county, all hatchery-reared at the Duke Energy Mariculture Center. Tentative release dates include:
• Feb. 5 – Pasco County (Brashers Park, 11 a.m.)
• Feb. 7 – Hillsborough County (Cockroach Bay Ramp, 11 a.m.), Pinellas County (Ft. De Soto Park, 3 p.m.)
• Feb. 12 – Sarasota and Charlotte Counties (locations TBD)
• Feb. 19 – Lee and Collier Counties (locations TBD)
• TBD – Manatee County
“We’re extremely excited to begin releasing these fish now that the waters are determined to be safe,” said Brian Gorski, CCA Florida Executive Director. “Between these releases, encouraging anglers to catch-and-release and promoting conservation, we’re going to see this fishery improve, and we’re honored to be a part of it.”
“Duke Energy is committed to helping protect and preserve Florida’s natural environment,” said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida president. “Our Mariculture Center advances environmental stewardship throughout the state by partnering with state/local agencies and universities on restoration projects. The redfish we are donating will have long-term positive environmental impacts in the affected areas and we’re proud to play a small part in the solution to the recent red tide occurrence.”
“We are thankful for the leadership and efforts of CCA and Duke Energy on making this redfish enhancement possible,” said Eric Sutton, FWC Executive Director. “We are proud to be a partner.”
For more information, visit ccaflorida.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.