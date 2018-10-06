Some colorful and interesting individuals are remembered by earlier residents in the following vignettes.
Snakeman
In the late 1920s into the ’30s, Betty Futch Maquire lived with her family in Placida. She said a lot of colorful characters arrived on the railroad. Most of the hobos came and went, she said, but a handful stayed, mostly living hermit-type lives.
One she always remembered because of the snakes.
“There used to be an old man,” recalled Betty, “who lived out on one of the keys by himself. He had a little rowboat and he would come over from his island. His old hide looked like leather. His beard and hair were real long. He was a buggary-looking thing, he was so dirty — scared you to death to just look at him.
“He was great on snakes, always had a snake around his neck or hanging on him, sometimes carrying one in his hand. Everybody in Placida knew him, but nobody knew anything about him; he lived off the land, I guess you would say. He died over there on the key. People in Placida took up a collection, had him buried in Punta Gorda in the Indian Springs Cemetery. Nobody ever knew his name, just called him ‘Snakeman’.”
Pirate poker
Robert Platt was the grandson of the Carl M. Biorseths who settled here in 1894.
“I guess this was about 1930,” Bob said. “Used to be a fellow that lived in the old Hermitage House (now an Artist’s Retreat located at Blind Pass Beach Park). He lived there by himself. Guess you would say he was a hermit-type guy. He had a wooden leg. Actually, it was just a peg —wasn’t no foot to it, just a peg leg.
“Well, he was mean looking as hell, he was a heavy set fellow, square-headed and that big beard he had — the patch over his eye — well, he looked just like a pirate it you ever seen one, just like the pictures you see in a book, and that was just the way he looked.
“Some of us fellows used to go over there at night time and play poker with him at the Hermitage. He won a lot. I think that’s what he lived on, and fish — we was pretty sure he cheated but we couldn’t never catch him.”
Snakeman II
From the 1950s, Pat Johnson remembered an Englewood character who was also fond of snakes. Locals called him “Wild Bill, the Snakeman.” He would travel around with snakes in his car, many of them rattlesnakes, often stopping to display them on the sidewalk on West Dearborn Street.
“He was a nice-looking fellow covered with tattoos,” said Pat. “He had a 1948 car with a rumble seat, and he always have hundreds of snakes in the car. He would pull up by the gas station and bring them out and show everybody, so we naturally called him ‘The Snakeman.’”
Bob Davis, another Englewood resident who remembered Wild Bill said, “oh,yeah, that dude was crazy about snakes. He always carried around a gunny sack full of snakes in his car whereever he went. He told me he sold ’em, but I think he ate ’em.”
Of course, Bob, known around town as “Big Foot,” was considered quite the character himself. He was a big man, 6-foot 5-inches, who had trouble finding shoes that fit so he stopped wearing them. He became a Deputy Sheriff but he told me he had to stop sheriffing eventually, had to resign, because a rule was passed that deputies were required to wear shoes.
Which brings to mind the unusual image of being pulled over by a deputy that was barefooted.
Gitch
Bob Johnson remembered another shoeless character. “We moved to Englewood right after World War II. There were a lot of grown men who went barefoot here then, especially some of the old-time fishermen. They could walk across an oyster bar, their feet were so tough.
“There was an extremely tall black African man named Gitch I became friendly with who lived on the beach, alone, out toward Stump Pass. He never wore shoes. He fished some, did odd jobs, but never wanted you to pay him. He just seemed to enjoy helping people. My wife Florence used to bake him biscuits if he helped me with something.”
He was quite a character.
“One day there was a fire off South McCall Road, came all the way down to Cowles Street where we lived. Gitch saw the smoke and came over to help out, and with those big enormous bare feet he went around stomping out the fire.”
Suicide Simon
Certainly one of the most colorful characters our area has known was Leo Simon.
Leo, a well-known carnival showman of the era, preformed from the 1930s into the 1960s all over the country. He and his wife Donna bought the hotel in El Jobean, used it as their winter headquarters and also catered to other show people.
One of Leo’s acts consisted of diving off a 120-foot-high tower, drenched in gasoline and aflame, into an unbelievably small tank of water only 6 feet deep, which was also ablaze with gasoline.
And in his dynamite act, he blew himself up by climbing into a wooden box and detonating three or four sticks of dynamite placed only 6 inches from his body.
It was with good reason he was professionally known as “Suicide Simon.”
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.