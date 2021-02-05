Can you believe February is here already? That means that is time for Lemon Bay Fest, even though we must do things a bit differently this year to keep everyone safe and healthy.
It starts today, Feb. 6. All of the information can be found at bit.ly/LBF2021 or www.scgov.net/government/libraries/on-demand-programs/lemon-bay-fest/.
Instead of historical tours of Englewood this year we are having the "Lemon Bay FestQuest: Photo Scavenger Hunt." Our community scavenger hunt asks you to unravel a clue and take a selfie near one of our landmarks. Access the clue booklet (2021 Lemon Bay Fest Quest Clues) on the website or pick one up at one of our libraries. You can then email your photo to mgilfert@scgov.net for the blog or show your photo at either the Elsie Quirk Public Library or Englewood Charlotte Library to receive a special prize.
We have a great selection of virtual programs showing this week with something for everyone. Videos will be presented each day:
• Saturday, Feb 6., "Stories of Florida-Con Sabor?" by Carrie Ayvar
• Monday, Feb 8., "The Hermitage-Whitney Historic District" by Steven Koski
• Tuesday, Feb 9., "Weeki Wachee: City of Mermaids" by Lu Vickers
• Wednesday, Feb 10, "The Little Town that Unity Built" by Dr. Martha Birda
• Thursday, Feb. 11, “Ecology of Englewood” by Dr. Katherine Clements (Zoom live program)
• Friday, Feb 12, "Local Poems and History" by Carol Mahler
Drive-in movies
Join us at Dearborn Street Plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn Street, Englewood, for some outdoor drive-in movies.
• At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12, we are having an outdoor showing of “Cracker: The Last Cowboys of Florida,” a documentary film by Victor Milt, at the Dearborn Street Plaza, 348 W. Green St., Englewood.
• At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13., the drive-in movie on Dearborn Street Plaza is “Patrick Smith’s Florida: A Sense of Place.”
Looking for lemon recipes
Even though there is no lemon dessert contest this year, you can still submit your lemon dessert recipes if you want to let your secrets out of the bag. Submit your recipe online or stop in one of our libraries to pick up a paper form. Recipes will be put together into a virtual recipe book and limited print copies will be available at the libraries in a few weeks.
For more detailed program descriptions, visit the websites listed above, or stop in the library to pick up a brochure.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
