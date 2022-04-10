Apply now to be a part of something greater.
Leadership Englewood is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces.
Armed with that better understanding, the individual can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change.
This is also a great opportunity to build comradery with your peers and learn things you never knew about your community while gaining the leadership skills to grow your business. Space is limited so apply today.
Applications will close 5 p.m. April 29. For more information and to apply, visit leadershipenglewood.com.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Join us from 4:30-6 p.m. April 12 at A Younger You MedSpa for their grand opening. They are at 2828 S. McCall Road, Unit 109, Englewood. The ribbon will be cut around 5 p.m. It is not easy to open your own business, so come and congratulate the owners on making their dream a reality. It is sure to be a fun time.
FUN AFTER 4
On April 13, come out for some fun after 5! Capitol Homes will be hosting us from 5-7 p.m. at 406 N Indiana Ave., Englewood. They will have margaritas, tacos and music. Be sure to bring a door prize if you want a chance on winning a week’s ad on the chamber’s digital billboard. There are usually more than 100 attendees at the monthly events, perfect for meeting a lot of people in a short period of time. This is a great fun way to promote your business. There is no cost for this event, however, bring some cash for the 50/50 raffle. No registration necessary.
BIZ @ NOON
Attend our Biz@Noon April 20, hosted by Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen, 3000 Oyster Creek Drive off of Placida Road. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. You will have your choice of a Turkey Club, Pastrami Reuben, Fish Sandwich or Roasted Veggie & Mozz Salad. Register now at EnglewoodChamber.com.
WHAT IS EOS?
Want to get a get a grip on your business?
Join us at 11:30 a.m. April 28 at the chamber for a free workshop providing you with a simple set of powerful, practical tools, leaders use to run their businesses more efficiently and effectively to experience more consistent growth — and have freedom to pursue other passions.
Based on the best-selling book Traction, the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) is a comprehensive business operating system that aligns and synchronizes all the parts of the business.
Using a proven process that has been implemented in tens of thousands of companies around the world, Melanie helps leadership teams crystallize their vision, gain traction by instilling discipline and accountability, and function as a more healthy and cohesive team.
At the conclusion of this workshop, you will walk away with a set of simple, practical tools that you and your leadership team will use immediately to focus on priorities, get clear on issues and gain traction together, as a healthier leadership team.
Register now at www.EnglewoodChamber.com
