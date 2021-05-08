Do you have what it takes to be a Foster Hero to a big dog who needs extra attention and direction to learn how to be a family pup?
Do you have experience with large breed dogs?
Suncoast Humane Society is recruiting a team of dog Foster Heroes to teach dogs at the shelter what it’s like to be loved, how to make good decisions, and to experience great, kind leadership.
We will teach you how to work with the dogs and will provide all needed supplies. You offer a safe, stable and supportive home environment for the dogs to learn in so they can ultimately be adopted.
The shelter dog will need to be the only pet in the home, or there may be one very stable dog with no young children.
Most of our dogs are larger breed dogs and need consistent training to be successful. Many are considered pit bull mixes. We help who need us, and these dogs need us.
Your commitment can be short-term or long-term, we will work out a plan that is a perfect fit for you. If you are ready to be a Foster Hero to a large breed dog or ANY dog, please fill out a foster application on our website at www.humane.org.
If you have any questions about fostering a dog, contact Associate Director of Innovative Programs, Fatime Duka, at fduka@humane.org.
To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society, animals available for adoption, upcoming events, or programs and services, please visit www.humane.org or call 941-474-7884.
