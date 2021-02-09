It’s your time to shine, Super Paws!
Suncoast Humane Society launches our first-ever Pet Palooza, a virtual pet contest. From now through Feb. 19, your beloved pets will have a chance to compete for up to $300 in Amazon gift cards by entering into one, or all five, categories available and casting votes for your favorites.
To make this friendly competition even better, all donations up to $2,500 will be matched dollar-for-dollar, thanks to Pet Palooza’s title match sponsors and repeat supporters of Suncoast Humane Society, Rich “Big Daddy” and Markie Harms.
There are five categories to choose from:
• Adventure Time. Submit an action photo of your pet traveling, exploring, showing off cool tricks, and having fun.
• Sleeping Beauty. Enter a picture of your pet catching their Zzzs, or pretending to.
• Twin It To Win It. Send us a photo of your pet's twin. Whether your pet looks like you, or another pet, or you have matching outfits on, you’ll need to twin it to win it.
• Turn Your Pet Into Art. Show off your creativity and the love for your companion by sketching, drawing, painting, sculpting, or photographing your lovely pet.
• In Loving Memory. Commemorate, honor and celebrate the lives of those pets who are no longer with us physically, but are forever with us in our hearts.
Each entry is only $15 and must be submitted by 3 p.m. Feb. 17. Entries are unlimited, and considered a donation. All eligible submissions will be posted on petpalooza.givesmart.com and voted on by the general public, with votes at just $1 each. Voting ends at 9 a.m. Feb. 19. The winners will be announced at noon that day.
Pet Palooza prizes are made possible through sponsor support, thanks to Bambusa Bar & Grill, Erica Martin, and The Keith Kropp and Wayne Rogers Team at Michael Saunders & Company.
Proceeds directly benefit the homeless animals, programs and services of Suncoast Humane Society. For full details and official rules, visit www.humane.org or the event page at petpalooza.givesmart.com.
Lena Hart is Director of Marketing, PR & Media at Suncoast Humane Society, and may be reached at LHart@humane.org or 941-474-7884.
