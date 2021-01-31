The pandemic-charged local boom isn’t limited to construction. Square footage, outdoors wherever possible, is the name of the game.
Among the pandemic’s many unintended consequences, extra eatery breathing room — indoors and out — is at a premium.
LIBEE’S BE’S BIGGER
When co-owner Scott Libertore first stopped at the former Englewood Norma Jean’s for a beer, he thought: I’d like to offer something a little different here. Still a sports bar, but with really good food.
Through most of the pandemic, his and wife Sara’s Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill — the place with the Cheers-y old-school logo — remained closed.
But Scott’s favorite hangout, in the plaza he’d purchased, wasn’t going anywhere.
He’d planned from the start to spend the summer of 2020 gutting Libee's, opening up the ceilings and kitchen, expanding the seating, and installing a $30,000 wood-fired and gas pizza oven.
The pandemic made the plan even more rational.
While construction crept along over the summer, Libee’s brought in a mobile kitchen serving signature short rib-brisket burgers and other light fare on weekends. It kept the neighborhood favorite going despite COVID-delayed permits.
Chef Jim Baselici — who’s opened upscale restaurants throughout Southwest Florida, including Chateau Anna Maria on Anna Maria Island, the Resort at Longboat Key Club, and the sleek Louies Modern of Sarasota — had come on board in April.
“I came here to help Scott open basically what it was before — a sports bar — but now more of a full-service restaurant with patio seating. The vibe will be classic sports bar meets 1920s speakeasy.
“Inside we’ll have a bar twice as big, 35 seats with overhead TVs; an open-pass window to the kitchen so you can see the action; banquette bar seating; and 60 seats in the dining room. Outside, we have a fully functional, 30-seat patio with bar, TVs and a slimmed-down menu.”
“It’ll be bigger and better than ever,” Scott had predicted, pretty accurately, in a summer interview.
“It’s going to be a really snazzy restaurant,” said Chef Jim. “You’d have to go to the water or Sarasota to find a restaurant with this kind of polish.”
Though the interior won’t near completion until the end of season, mid-March to early April, the patio will keep on serving from the mobile kitchen.
Libee’s ($-$$, O, M), 941-460-8860, 1859 Englewood Road (Lemon Bay Shopping Center). Patio now open Friday 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.
OYSTERS RETURN TO RIVIERA
It had, over the past 50-odd years, been the Riviera Restaurant, Riviera Oyster Bar, Callaloo and Alligator Creek Bar & Grill. But everyone remembers the Riviera.
Former Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Wayne Sallade reminisced, “We first went there in 1964, shortly after we moved to Port Charlotte from Pittsburgh. It was the place to go in the mid-1960s.”
Late local Platters legend Al Holland was once a regular.
The owners agreed that their new restaurant on the site should be called Riviera Bar & Grill, to honor its origins.
Ever since the new Riviera opened in late August to continuous sellout crowds, it’s been busy with continuous improvement.
Bartender Tony Castaldo from the late Phil’s 41 now pours outdoors, at a 40-by-20-foot tiki hut with umbrella picnic tables and live-music weekends. An awning covers a handful of tables on the deck outside the dining room, where new booths line the walls. If you’re boating, you can even pick up dockside.
Thursday Lobster Nights proved to be a huge hit. But where, one wondered, were the place’s famous oysters?
On Jan. 15, plump Gulf and smaller Virginia oysters, oysters Rockefeller, steamers, escargot, a grouper-bite sandwich and a new 6-ounce burger with onion strings debuted on the Riviera’s menu.
Riviera Bar & Grill ($-$$, O, M), 941-639-2633, 5500 Deltona Drive (off Rio Villa), Punta Gorda, is open Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
WHY DID THE GRAPE CROSS THE TRAIL?
Port Charlotte’s Gilded Grape Winery & Wine Bar — which Paul Malcolm and late partner David Welles opened as a wine hobbyists’ shop 15 years ago — was the only winemaking operation in town and the only place where you could get Gilded Grape-label wines by bottle or glass.
At the wine bar, you could enjoy a glass of one of 64 house-bottled wines.
Or you could become wine “parents.” Any given year, 700 to 800 batches were bottled there for doting customers.
Malcolm described a typical transaction: “Say you want to make a Pinot Grigio. We talk about what you want it to be like, and you pay in advance for the juice. Then, from mixing to finishing, I babysit it for you.”
Not only is it fun to make your own wine, it’s thrifty, too. Amarone, a high-end, rich, dry Italian red, can be made for about $13 a bottle. At liquor stores, it starts at $60.
Malcolm survived the pandemic on retail sales alone until he was permitted to reopen a 50% distanced wine bar this fall.
Then, just in time to make his Christmas especially bleak, Malcolm got two weeks’ notice that The Gilded Grape’s home at 4069 Tamiami Trail had been sold and was destined for demolition.
Five years ago, he’d crossed the Trail with his then-10-year-old winery, and he plans to cross back over again this month.
The good news? His new place is even bigger.
The Gilded Grape (941-235-WINE) is moving to 3796 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Call the store number for progress reports and watch that green storefront for activity.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage. Outside dining available = O. Masked servers = M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.