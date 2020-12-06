With three houses of Vietnamese pho in the area, more people than ever are getting to know the pho-tocol. Still, a refresher course never hurts.
Vietnamese noodle soup, or pho (correctly pronounced “fuh,” not “faux”), came to the States on a wave of 1970s post-Vietnam War immigration.
A simple meat broth with herbs and noodles, pho makes a surprisingly filling meal.
Rule number one: It’s okay to slurp. In fact, it’s hard not to.
And your Vietnamese hosts will understand if you also lower your face into the bowl, fanning the liquid to inhale its aroma before tasting.
You’ll be given an array of garnishes. No, they aren't salad!
First, savor the broth, then rip up and throw in cilantro and Thai basil to taste; add bean sprouts, sliced jalapeño, onion, scallions and a squeeze of lime; stir; and shovel it all in with chopsticks.
It won’t be easy, but try to resist that all-American urge to overseason everything. Add brown, salty-sweet Hoisin, spicy red sriracha and savory soy a dab at a time until noodles and meat taste just right.
And at the end, you’re expected to pick up the bowl and drink the leftover broth like a kid.
Finally, learn how to handle takeout pho.
Broth, protein and noodles, garnishes, chopsticks, soy packets and a covered cup of half-Hoisin, half-sriracha all come separately. Some assembly required.
Heat the broth to a simmer, pour over protein and noodles, serve, and follow dine-in instructions above. For perfect flavor and spiciness, dump in that whole cup of sauces. And don’t be shy about ordering extra sriracha if you crave heat.
* * *
Saigonese entrepreneurs Simon and Kelly Phan recently opened a full-service nail salon (with two complimentary adult beverages!): Touch Nail Bar at 1100 El Jobean Road.
But a classic Vietnamese restaurant, always part of their plan, wasn’t far behind.
After suffering nine months’ pandemic-induced delays, their 5,500-square-foot Healthy Pho was born Dec. 5, serving a hearty menu of 16 soups full of everything from quail egg to steak; rice noodles; egg noodles; six kinds of fried rice; six vermicelli noodle bowls and six rice plates including barbecued meats.
The newest pho palace in the area, Healthy Pho ($-$$), 941-623-9999, 19410 Cochran Boulevard, Unit 102, Port Charlotte (outbuilding in front of Burlington), is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday to 7 p.m.
* * *
Nan’s Thai Noodle ($-$$), 941-624-0778, 1900 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte (Murdock Carrousel), is open Tuesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 4 to 9 p.m., Sunday 4 to 8 p.m. Though technically Thai, it serves as much pho as its name implies, including basic beef, chicken, pork or tofu, and Chef’s Special with brisket, beef tendon and Vietnamese meatballs.
Pho Charlotte ($-$$), 941-979-9689, 1225 Tamiami Trail, Unit A4, Port Charlotte (strip mall in front of Emerald City), is open for takeout only, Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pho Saigon ($-$$), 941-575-7799, 318 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda (right of The Belgian Monk), is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
MINT MOVES DOWNTOWN
It was the reverse of the market-to-restaurant transform that Nan MacFarland finessed when she gradually grew her Port Charlotte Asian Market & Café into today’s Nan’s Thai Noodle restaurant.
Punta Gorda’s Mint Holland has opened both her local-favorite Mint Thai Cuisine and an Asian market, manned by son and Charlotte High grad Than Hitke, in the heart of downtown.
“This is his business,” said Holland, “I’m right next door to support him. If COVID hits again, we’ve got something to fall back on.”
And it sure beats her high-rent former location in the shadow of Punta Gorda’s mammoth new Starbucks.
Originally from Myanmar (Burma), single mom Holland is a professional who came to the States after working in her country’s American Embassy. She quickly became a team leader for Allegiant Air at Punta Gorda Airport but always yearned for a restaurant of her own.
Four years ago, she launched Punta Gorda’s first pan-Asian restaurant — Mint Asian Cuisine — in Cross Trails Plaza, serving Burmese, Thai, Indian, Japanese and Vietnamese cuisine. It won over even the timidest local taste buds.
Said Holland, “All Asian food is different. I want people to taste it all!”
Mint Thai Cuisine ($-$$), 941-621-8259, 209 W. Olympia Avenue, Punta Gorda (formerly Carmelo’s), is open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Permits permitting, they’ll have sidewalk seating soon.
SEASON’S SWEETINGS
The annual Punta Gorda Christmas Tree lighting celebration will, according to Mayor Lynne Matthews, “be a quiet flip of the switch to get the tree lit this year with no fanfare.”
But, merry as ever, the Scott sisters of PG Social House made a Miracle on Marion Avenue last Friday — their own small tree-lighting ceremony and community tree decoration of a 12-foot fir in the courtyard.
And that wasn’t the last of their falala-ing.
Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., they’ll host Moonlight Market, a holiday night market with vendors and live music.
Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is their White Elephant Gift Exchange. Put a $15 gift under the tree, to exchange in the courtyard starting at 8 p.m.
Dec. 19 is all about kids. Santa will be there from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each $10 ticket includes a hot new retro Polaroid with the chief elf himself and a bagful of cookies to decorate.
PG Social is also a dropoff for Punta Gorda’s Fresh Jersey Tomatoes holiday toy drive, with all items going to children in the Charlotte County area.
PG Social House, 941-347-7888, serves candy, outrageous sweets, adult beverages and furniture at 124 Cross Street, Punta Gorda.
BLAME IT ON THE ‘RONA?
Last week, this column listed all the restaurants that we’ve lost during 2020’s offseason. We always lose a few, and they deserve to be honored.
But just as deaths due to other causes end up being blamed on COVID-19, not all 21 eateries closed just because of the pandemic. Some would have closed or been sold anyway.
For example, The Orange House Wine Bar was a friendly sale to beloved successors. And former owner Lisa Blanchard now has time to enjoy her granddaughter’s childhood.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
