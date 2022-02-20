There is always a lot happening with the Englewood Chamber of Commerce and there is always an opportunity to get involved.
Join us 8:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at our office, 601 S Indiana Ave., to see all the opportunities available to you and your business. There will be a New Member Orientation in the community room. This event is for new members, future members or existing members.
This is a great opportunity to learn how to get the most out of your membership and see what benefits the chamber has to offer. The chamber is always evolving and adding new innovative ideas and services. Even existing members will be surprised at what they will learn.
Breakfast and coffee will be provided. Registration is required. Please RSVP to Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com.
UNTAPPED EMPLOYEES
Every business in Englewood and across the country is hiring right now. The chamber partners with many organizations to increase its power and the benefits provided to members. One of those partnerships is with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA). If you are a member of the chamber you also get the benefits of FRLA. They are hosting a webinar 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 on how to gain access to an untapped pool of workers. You do not want to miss this! View the events section of our website to register at EnglewoodChamber.com.
WORKFORCE HOUSING
Not only does everyone need employees, but they need a place locally that their employees can afford to live. With the prices to buy or rent homes skyrocketing, there needs to be immediate assistance provided to those on the verge of being homeless. The Englewood Chamber has a meeting scheduled for Friday with top leaders on the issue to discuss how we can create more workforce housing. Keep a look out for an update in these weekly columns.
PLACIDA UPDATES
Yes, Placida is part of Englewood and in addition to all the wonderful businesses on that end of town there are also a lot of exciting changes on the horizon. The Placida Boat Ramp at the base of the Boca Grande Causeway will be expanded. The county is adding an additional boat ramp, kayak launch, bathrooms and 75 parking spots. The expansion of the boat ramp is approved.
Another project is still in the works across the street from the boat ramps on Coral Creek. County commissioners are in discussions to purchase land. This is not a done deal, however, the community is hopeful this vision will come to fruition. If purchased by the county, the land will consist of public walking trails, parks, kayak launches and will allow more space for people to enjoy the great outdoors; which is why we live here.
HAPPY PRESIDENTS DAY
The chamber will be closed today in observance of Presidents Day. The origin of Presidents Day lies in the 1880s, when the birthday of Washington — commander of the Continental Army during the American Revolution and the first president of the United States — was first celebrated as a federal holiday.
