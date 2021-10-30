November is just about to sneak up on us, as it does. That means the Elsie Quirk Library staff are hard at work changing displays.
As we take down our “She Fought the Law” and “Books Unite Us” displays, and put up our library-wide “Voices” displays, I have been thinking a lot about identities.
The library is here to support and engage everyone who walks through the door, to foster life-long learning, and equal access to information. The library is a place where all voices have a platform, and are an intersection for the entire community; where people of disparate experiences and backgrounds cross paths in a civil and informative environment.
While libraries often celebrate specific weeks or months that are designated to highlight underrepresented communities, or cultural heritage, or historical figures, we also enthusiastically believe that anytime is a good time to celebrate the entire spectrum of identities and heritage that make up our community, our nation, and our world.
The Elsie Quirk Library is also a place to find your voice. We welcome you to explore our collection for books, movies, music, databases, and more to help you find your artistic voice, your civic voice, your spiritual voice, your literary voice, your healing voice, or even your voice of grief and angst if that’s what you need in this moment.
Elsie Quirk Library is at 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
