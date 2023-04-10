For many, the month of April signifies change. Spring cleaning, the blooming of flowers, new beginnings, and a bright future.
Grab your shades because our future is bright! As the season wraps up, and many are still in hurricane recovery mode, we are optimistic that the future is bright because local business is not only booming, but blooming.
There are new businesses in our area, which is a sign of hope. We held two grand-opening ribbon cuttings last week: Gold Finger Marlen’s Salon & Spa and Green Artist. The chamber added 20 to our membership last month.
We also began another opportunity for networking, The Brew Crew-Business Before Business. Thank you to the End Zone for hosting us with coffee and muffins from Joe Maxx Coffee. Join us the first Tuesday of each month for coffee and commerce conversations. The next one will be held at a new business, Bliss Beauty Boutique at 3789 S. Access Road at 8 a.m. May 2.
This Wednesday we will have some Fun After 5 at Super Star member CAPS Home Accessibility & Safety Solutions, 3671 S. Access Road. It promises to be a great turnout with support from Dickie’s Pizza, Mark Knauf CPA, the Englewood Review and the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club. Plan to come mix and mingle and see why we are seriously fun business.
Registration is open for this month’s Biz@Noon at The Waverly on April 19. April is Volunteer Appreciation Month, so we will once again honor our chamber volunteers. Plan to attend and meet the ladies that answer the phones and greet visitors that travel to our coastal community. Seats are limited, so register at EnglewoodChamber.Com before we are full.
Proving we are seriously fun business, this month we are having an additional networking opportunity, Funner After 5 (yes, I know that “funner” isn’t a real word) but we are “fun” like that. April 19, 5 to 8 p.m., plan to be at Rumours Wine Bar in Lemon Bay Plaza for food, drinks, desserts, prizes, music & axe throwing. It’s a celebration of the end of season, co-hosted by Mark Knauf CPA with support from Carla Stiver-Re/Max Alliance Group, Castle Air, Aura Boutique & Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa.
It’s just like our monthly Fun After 5 but “Funner.”
Not a member? It’s easy to become one. Check out all the chamber benefits on our website where you can conveniently join online. Start something new this month. Let us help your business grow. Become a Chamber Buddy and get engaged for success!
