Part of what makes us #SuncoastStrong is the depth of kindness you all show to animals.
You help us help the most vulnerable, and the last few days were no exception. There was a mama dog found as a stray in a wooded area with nine four-week-old puppies who desperately needed help.
Knowing time was critical to their survival, they needed to get to safety. She was named Momma, and although she was a good mother, Momma was filled with worms, heartworms, and was emaciated. She hardly had enough nutrition to survive, let alone feed her puppies.
The best place for them, like so many of our most vulnerable animals, was in a home: a foster home. Shelters can be dangerous for the very young, and very ill animals as their immune systems are not strong enough to protect them.
Fosters literally save lives.
It hasn’t been an easy journey for this family of 10. One of the puppies got extremely ill and was taken to emergency. We received a false report of Parvo, which was very scary. After further testing, we found that Momma and puppies all had significant intestinal parasites and needed antibiotics and fluids to fight off infection, and be able to recover.
Caring for their needs is not for the finicky. Being a foster is a labor of love. It takes commitment. It takes heart. And the reward is knowing you saved a life, or, in this case, 10.
Momma and her pups are not out of harm’s way yet. They continue to need their foster to watch over them, and to tend to their significant needs.
Does that sound like something you could do?
If you answered “yes,” please become a foster today. If you can’t foster and want to support the care of Momma and her nine babies, please consider becoming a sustainer donor by giving monthly, and help take care of this family and the next ones who need us.
To learn more about Suncoast Humane Society, apply to foster, become a monthly donor, animals available for adoption, or any programs and services, please visit www.humane.org.
