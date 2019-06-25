Do you celebrate life?
At first, your answer may be, “Of course I do.”
Or, you may be like a few who answered that question by replying, “What kind of question is that?”
It’s a sincere question brought about by the thought that we are all surrounded by so much luxury.
I don’t care if you live in a house trailer or the most humble adobe. You’re living in luxury.
If you have food to eat and a dry roof over your head, that’s luxury compared to much of the world.
Most of us have at least one car in the driveway, a big TV and a house full of possessions. That’s luxury.
I know I am rich because of that luxury.
I get up each morning from a comfortable bed I quite like and the first thought I have is how fortunate, how blessed I am to have a comfortable home. I don’t take it for granted.
Okay, in the interest of honesty, I will tell you our big housing development is divided into five parts. I live in the oldest part, what we charitably call “the historic district.” It has smaller homes that are humble compared to the rest of the development.
But there is nothing humble or modest about the joy and pride we have in living there. So many times I hear my neighbors expressing the same gratitude I feel about living there.
We know the size of your house doesn’t matter.
It’s the size of your heart that matters. The more heart you have for others, for your personal situation and for your surroundings, the more gratitude you will have.
One of the things I like best about my neighborhood is that we often have spontaneous celebrations among neighbors.
Here’s one recent example. When I went to my mailbox, Tom, the neighbor who lives across the street, waved me over. He said they were having an impromptu cocktail party for new neighbors who just moved in that day.
In fact, the new neighbors said their furniture had not yet arrived. But there they were, being feted by their neighbors.
“If this is the friendly kind of neighborhood we moved into, we got even more than we bargained for when we bought this home,” said the new neighbor.
He and his wife are going to be a perfect fit for our friendly neighborhood.
Our Rotonda West Homeowners Association is also big on celebrations. We find it binds us together as a community as well as giving us new opportunities to greet old friends and make new ones.
Some RWA celebrations are big ones with lots of special entertainment. Even our monthly Meet and Greet dinners are special.
While we all enjoy those times, we know we don’t need special events to have a reason to celebrate.
So many of us are at the stage of life when we believe it isn’t enough to just exist for another year. We know how precious life is so we celebrate it in as many ways as possible.
We celebrate each sunset and if you hear us ohhh and ahhh at the every spectacular sunset, you might think we never saw one before.
It’s the same thing when we see Rotonda’s wonderful wildlife.
I’m always finding ways to celebrate life because I don’t want it to go by unless I experience each day with all my senses.
Heck, I can make a celebration out of sharing a chocolate Sundae — or in being treated to a pontoon boat ride on the Rotonda canals.
My friends and I celebrate life in so many simple ways.
It’s not just “the big stuff” that’s worth celebrating.
It’s appreciating life’s small moments that add up to a contented life.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
