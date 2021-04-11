People looking to find employment can attend the Englewood Chamber’s Job Fair on April 26 in the Chamber Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave. The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. and will include 12 different businesses from many different industries.
These are well-paying jobs with some participating businesses offering sign-on bonuses, health insurance, and other benefits. Come out and learn what businesses are hiring, find new opportunities, and have the chance to talk with a representative and have your questions answered.
This job fair comes in perfect timing as people on unemployment will have to start looking for work after April 24.
Hot off the press
Our new Community Guides are in earlier than they ever have been, and they look great. Instead of using the same old stock photos, we used pictures submitted by our locals and gave them photo credit. Pick up a copy today at 601 S. Indiana Ave. — you never know who you will see showcased in this picture-perfect publication.
Business card exchange
Join us 5 p.m. April 14 with Peacock Premier Properties hosting our Business Card Exchange at a beautiful model home by Edgewater Homes, 276 Rotonda Blvd. E., Rotonda. Come meet other business people and get your name out there. Bring a door prize and get a chance to win a week’s ad on the chamber’s digital billboard. We are also collecting pet supplies for Englewood Animal Rescue (EARS).
The chamber is fostering a cat from EARS. Stop by our office to meet (or adopt) Sunkist. She needs a forever home. Thank you to our event supporters: Signs in One Day, Florida Best Quote, Tailored Inspections, Stewart Title, Blush Beauty Bar, Guaranteed Rate Mortgage.
Biz@Noon
Come support a local business, strengthen your connections and enjoy a delicious lunch from noon to 1 p.m. April 21. Placida Pearl will be hosting us and serving your choice of fresh mixed greens, spicy tuna roll, crazy roll, or sashimi. Each attendee will have the opportunity to introduce themselves in front of a group of approximately 50 people and showcase their business. Only a few seats remain, register now at EnglewoodChamber.com.
Groundbreaking
You are invited to celebrate Earth Day with the chamber by participating in a groundbreaking for the Englewood Community Mango Project. Join us at 10 a.m. April 22 as we kick off the Community Mango Project by planting a community mango tree at the chamber, 601 S. Indiana Ave. A small reception to follow. The project's main goal is to feed the hungry.
They offer free mango trees to any property owner who would like to have a tree planted next to a sidewalk or public area. A sign is placed at the base prompting people to take a mango. With the chamber having a bus stop on the side of our property, we thought it would be an ideal location.
Milestone Members
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was the Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2 Buchans Landing. They have been members for 49 consecutive years.
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. Email him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com or visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
