All library locations are closed New Year’s Day in observation of the holiday.
The New Year is here, and that means that Lemon Bay Fest is coming soon. Our Lemon Bay Fest committee has put together a great lineup of programs for you this year Feb. 5 through Feb. 12, 2022.
Here is a short preview so that you can save the dates.
Professor Uzi Baram visits our library on at 10:30 a.m. Saturday Feb. 5. Mr. Baram is a Professor of Anthropology and director of the New College Public Archaeology Lab at New College of Florida in Sarasota. His presentation is titled “Archaeology of Freedom: The Heritage Found at Angola on the Manatee River.” The Underground Railroad didn’t just have safe havens in the north; excavations are revealing signs of the everyday life of people seeking freedom at Angola on the Manatee River in the area today known as Bradenton.
On Tuesday Feb. 8 at 2 p.m., we visit with local resident Don Bayley. Bayley served on the Sarasota County Centennial Steering Committee, where his role was director of communications. He is also on the board of the Lemon Bay Historical Society, the Englewood Museum, and the History and Preservation Coalition of Sarasota County.
Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 9, we have Dr. Jennifer Zoebelein, the Charlotte County Libraries & History Historian, discussing various aspects of Englewood history.
At 2 p.m. Feb. 10, we welcome photographer Kevin Boldenow. His presentation is titled “Vanishing Florida – A visual and Literal Story of Florida’s Lost Wilderness and History.”
At 2 p.m., on Feb. 11 join journalist Art Levy for a presentation titled ‘Made in Florida: Artist, Celebrities, Activists, Educations, and Other Icons in the Sunshine State.
Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, you can take a tour of Englewood’s historic Cookie House from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. with guides from Charlotte County Libraries & History.
At 2 p.m., on Feb. 12., we welcome back journalist Craig Pittman. His presentation is titled “The State You’re In: Florida Men, Florida Women, and Other Wildlife.”
All the programs above are taking place at the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road. There are also programs happening at the Elsie Quirk Library at 100 W. Dearborn St., and at other locations around town. Check out our event calendars online for more information or stop in and pick up a brochure at either library location later this month. The Cracker Fair has been cancelled this year due to the ongoing construction on Dearborn Street and Pioneer Park.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776 just before Spinnaker Boulevard.
