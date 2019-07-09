Harry Witt doesn’t mind being called ridiculous. In fact, it’s a moniker he picks for himself.
In truth, there are a lot of better descriptive words that could apply to him. Kind and caring is at the top of the list.
The Rotonda West man is what is called a care clown.
“It’s totally different from a circus clown,” he says. “I try to cheer people up. I clown to make them forget their cares for just a bit and enjoy a few light moments.”
He performs free of charge for any nonprofit or educational group. On occasion, he performs at private birthday parties, accepting a donation that helps support his charity work at nursing homes and the state veteran’s home in Port Charlotte.
“My great passion is clowning at nursing homes and spending time with people there," he says. “There are so many lonely people there. Some don’t have visitors and they just sit around. I like to spend time with them, listening to their stories and bringing some cheer to their day.”
He and his friend Joe also enjoy the monthly bingo sessions they stage at the veterans home where they give small cash prizes to the winner of each game.
“I use the money I get from any donation. If there isn’t enough money, I put my own in the pot because the veterans look forward to those small cash prizes. It’s amazing how much enjoyment they get from winning 50 cents in a round of bingo.”
All that doesn’t sound like a ridiculous person, does it?
“A long time ago, before I settled on my clown name, I was trying to get one guy to laugh. He said, ‘You’re ridiculous!’ That’s when I decided my clown name would be 'Harry the Ridiculous.'”
From his earliest years, Harry liked to tell a joke or to make people smile.
“I think I was always funny. My father was also like that. Once, when I was 5 years old, I got mad at something and decided to run away and join the circus. My father made a hobo sack for me but I didn’t make it past the front yard,” he recalls.
While he was a locksmith by trade, he always yearned to be a stand up comic and a clown.
When he developed a routine for a comedy contest in his home state of New York, he walked away with first prize.
“That got being a stand-up comedian out of my system, but I didn’t get to be a clown until I retired and moved to Rotonda West,” he says.
His interest in clowning was intensified when he attended the Mooseburger Clown Arts Camp in Minnesota. He plans to go back again this year to learn better makeup trips suitable for Florida’s sizzling temperatures.
He credits clown classes run in Englewood by Barbara “Nuzzels” Waters-Riddle with teaching him the techniques of clowning.
The best attribute a clown can have is having a heart for others, Harry says.
“If you have a heart for people and if you like to make them smile, that’s what it takes,” he says.
His wife, Ona, said what makes Harry such a good clown is that he enjoys it so much.
“We always do best at what we enjoy,” she says.
“I thrive on making people smile,” Harry says. “I enjoy people and I especially like going to a nursing home and engaging people in conversation. I always have a conversation-starter to get them to talk.”
Harry will be entertaining children and showing them how to make balloon creations at the Rotonda West Summer Fest on July 20.
His only regret is that he didn’t start clowning sooner.
“If I could do life over,” he says, “I would clown every day.”
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.