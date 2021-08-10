ENGLEWOOD — If you're looking for something to think about and discuss with others, you're are invited to Cafe Philo, which meets at 3 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays in the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road.
Some up-coming topics are What is civility? What traits are universal? What is culture? Is rudeness strength or weakness?
Here are some more:
What is wealth and is it relative? If so to what?
What are the worst mistakes you have overcome and how?
What is shame? Is it a noun or verb? Does it differ in societies?
To get on the email list for topics and dates, emailtamiamifl@comcast.net.
WRITERS ON ZOOM
The Suncoast Writers' Guild will continue Zoom meetings for a while. Lifetime member Cheryl Baker recently wrote a beautiful poem with thoughts of those in the Surfside Condo collapse.
Keeping Watch
You do not wait alone
tho the vigil
may be yours to keep
You cannot cry alone
tho silent tears
are yours to weep
You never love alone
for love is of
a higher sweep
May angels’ wings enfold you
bringing their message
of comfort and hope.
POETRY POD
Suncoast Writers' Guild has a special group called the Poetry Pod which meets on the 2nd Friday of the month. Business and reports from the board are on the 1st Sat. monthly. The 3rd Saturday authors' reading fills out the SWG, Inc. schedule. Those wishing to join SWG, may do so by contacting the president at jeuxdeau_01@ yahoo.com for information and dues,which must be paid to join the zoom meetings.
OUR WRITERS OWN WORKSHOP
Our Writers' Own Workshop, known as OWOW meetings are 10:45 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Englewood Charlotte Library. There is always hands-on writing activities as well as sharing other writing and discussing aspects of writing, publishing and marketing one's material whether fiction or non-fiction.
On Aug. 14, after sharing their prompt inspired writing from the previous meeting, members will create personalities for a character whose picture or drawing they have brought. In order to develop a living, breathing, multi-faceted character, it is important to know way more about the character than you will ever use in the story.
Filling out a handout character sheet is both useful and fun. Members can use these as a guide for a character they plan to write about or to learn more about a character they have previously created. One of the things on the handout asks if the character has had any serious illnesses.
Most authors never think about that unless the illness is central to the plot, but revealing a past illness can give the reader incite to a character's attitude, physical ability and other aspects useful to the author.
On Aug. 28, OWOW will have a program horror vs. mental thriller fiction, discussing blood and guts as opposed to "Twilight Zone" spookiness, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Charlotte Arts and Humanities and the Englewood Library sponsor OWOW and make the class/workshop free to writers of all levels and genre preference.
For information about OWOW or Cafe Philo, email me at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.