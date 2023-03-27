Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo, executive director of Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce

Come out Wednesday, March 29, and make new business contacts while you enjoy the wonderful ambiance at Southern Design Living’s secret garden at 2980 Placida Road.

This will be a joint mixer between the Englewood and Boca Grande Chamber. It’s set for 5 to 7 p.m.. Come out and double the business connections and double the fun.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

