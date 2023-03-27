Come out Wednesday, March 29, and make new business contacts while you enjoy the wonderful ambiance at Southern Design Living’s secret garden at 2980 Placida Road.
This will be a joint mixer between the Englewood and Boca Grande Chamber. It’s set for 5 to 7 p.m.. Come out and double the business connections and double the fun.
There will be live music and made-to-order crepes. Bring a door prize to promote your business and bring cash for the 50/50 Drawing. No registration is required.
COMMUNITY FORUM
Attend the Chamber’s Community Forum or host your own.
Our chamber is partnering with the Charlotte County Community Foundation to gather feedback on what the community feels are the most important areas of focus. Some examples of what will be discussed in the forums include workforce housing, water quality, jobs and more.
You can either attend the Chambers forum or host your own.
All forums take place on March 30. Ours is at 9 a.m.
Join us at 10 a.m. March 31 for a free workshop on everything your business needs to know about digital marketing. Including search engine optimization, social media marketing and email marketing campaigns.
It’s presented by Handcrafted Marketing Solutions-Ashley Gibson.
The Leadership Englewood Class of 2023 is working hard to raise funds for a sculpture located front and center at Englewood Beach.
As a result of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, the 2023 Leadership Englewood class decided to take a new approach to the class legacy project … one that is multi-faceted and focused on impacting the Englewood community through hands-on outreach.
The project’s first phase was a series of three waterway clean-ups. The next phase is the selection of an artist to create a sculpture that will be dedicated to Charlotte County and installed at Englewood Beach.
The public can support this by purchasing bricks for the “Wall of Resilience” … the sculpture’s foundation. You can buy a 4-by-8 brick and have it engraved with your message. You can also buy an 8-by-8 paver and have it engraved with your message or your business logo.
For more information and to place your orders, visit EnglewoodChamber.com and click on the Leadership Englewood logo at the top right.
LEADERSHIP ENGLEWOOD ALUMNI
Leadership Englewood Alumni adopted a portion of Beach Road and is tasked with keeping it clean. They partner with Keep Charlotte Beautiful to do quarterly cleanups along the roadway. They just had their last cleanup this past Saturday.
THE BREW CREW
Join us for Business Before Business, set for 8-9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
Chamber members will have the opportunity to do some informal networking over coffee.
This will be just like our Fun After 5 mixers, only it will be in the morning. We had lunch and after-hour’s event, now we are adding a morning event. So we truly do have something for everybody.
The inaugural gathering is April 4 at The End Zone Sports Bar & Grille, with coffee provided by Joe Maxx Coffee Co.
