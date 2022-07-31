Your Englewood Chamber of Commerce has a lot coming up in the next few weeks. Here are some events to put on your calendar
On Aug. 10, come out for some Fun After 5! It’s 5-7 p.m. Michael Saunders & Company will be hosting us at 1200 S. McCall Road, Englewood. We will be unveiling the theme for this year’s Manasota Mystique. You won’t want to miss this.
Last year we moved Manasota Mystique off the beach and to the ranch. Due to popular demand, we will be back at the ranch. However, the theme has totally changed and we are going all out this year. You will not want to miss this Fun After 5. There are usually more than 100 attendees at the monthly events, perfect for meeting a lot of people in a short period of time.
There will be food and drinks provided by Englewood Bank and Mark Knauf, CPA. This is a great fun way to promote your business. Be sure to bring a door prize if you want a chance on winning a week’s ad on the chamber’s digital billboard. There is no cost for this event, however, bring some cash for the 50/50 raffle. No registration necessary.
PRESIDENT’S LUNCHEON
Plan to come to our Biz@Noon hosted by Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle at noon, Aug. 17.
Take your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 60 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. This is a special President’s Luncheon, honoring our past chamber presidents, so there will be a lot of movers and shakers in attendance.
You must register to attend. Register and pick your meal choice at EnglewoodChamber.com. You will have your choice of bang bang shrimp tacos, steak avocado salad, Greek chicken with carrots and potato or a vegan option.
TRI-CHAMBER MIXER
On Aug. 25, the Englewood, Venice and North Port chambers of commerce will combine forces for triple the networking and triple the fun. Join us from 4-6 p.m. at the Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd.,, Venice. The Englewood Chamber is also selling expo table spots for $100. These expos spaces go quick, so contact us today to reserve your table at 941-474-5511.
LET’S EAT-ENGLEWOOD
We’ve started the process of getting restaurants signed up for the 2022 Let’s Eat – Englewood. This year, the promotion will run from Sept. 15 through Sept. 29, so mark your calendars for this culinary adventure. During this time, local restaurants will create specialty menus to showcase what they have to offer and increase business. If you own or manage a local restaurant and would like to participate, contact us at 941-474-5511.
