Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo

 RBphotos.com / RickB

Your Englewood Chamber of Commerce has a lot coming up in the next few weeks. Here are some events to put on your calendar

On Aug. 10, come out for some Fun After 5! It’s 5-7 p.m. Michael Saunders & Company will be hosting us at 1200 S. McCall Road, Englewood. We will be unveiling the theme for this year’s Manasota Mystique. You won’t want to miss this.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments