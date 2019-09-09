We've all viewed the images of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian to the Bahamas. Some of us had a small taste of what that like when Hurricane Irma passed through two years ago. Compared to Dorian, Irma created some inconveniences for us while Dorian is a full-fledged disaster.
Last Tuesday, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club contacted the chamber, asking us if we'd be willing to be a drop-off location for hurricane relief supplies. We were told the Rotary Club of Englewood and the Rotary Club of Placida were joining in the efforts to collect items for those affected in the Bahamas. Obviously, our answer was “Yes.”
What transpired in the following 48 hours was nothing less than remarkable. The community of Englewood has responded in amazing fashion. We have lost count of the number of people who have taken the time to donate the much-needed supplies.
As the chamber’s executive director, I've had the opportunity to listen to the local Rotarians tell the story of how they have very personally connection to the Bahamas. It just so happens that the immediate past president of Rotary International, an organization with more than 1.2 million members throughout the world, is a resident of the Bahamas. He knows firsthand what is needed. He also has the ability to directly connect the local Rotary clubs with those in the Bahamas. With that relationship in place, we can all feel good directing our relief efforts through the Rotary.
Going forward, we have been informed by the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, The Rotary Club of Englewood and The Rotary Club of Placida, that what is now needed are financial donations. Those checks should be written out to the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary and can be dropped off at the chamber’s front desk.
Let’s Eat! Englewood
The 5th Annual Let’s Eat! Englewood restaurant weeks starts Thursday, Sept. 12, and will last until Sept. 26. The roster of participating restaurants, as well as many of their special menus can be viewed at LetsEatEnglewood.com.
Leadership Englewood
There are only a few days left to submit your Leadership Englewood. The submission deadline is Friday, Sept. 13. Apply at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
Manasota Mystique
The 8th Annual Manasota Mystique doesn’t take place until Nov. 2, but 50% of the tickets are already gone. Don’t wait to get yours at ManasotaMystique.com. Thank you to Key Agency, Lightspeed Voice, Center for Sight, Mike Douglas Plumbing, Arnold Insurance, Tonya Cher of Michael Saunders, Rothco Signs & Designs, Philips Landscaping and Centennial Bank for your sponsorship.
Network, celebrate
• Wednesday, Sept. 11, 5 p.m., Business Card Exchange at Center for Sight, 1800 S. McCall Road. Lock n’ Key is doing the catering so don't miss it.
• Sept. 19, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Past Presidents-Volunteer Appreciation networking luncheon at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, 1601 Englewood Road. RSVP at EnglewoodChamber.com.
Ed Hill is the executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached by at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
