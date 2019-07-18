You might think things would slow down for the Englewood Area Orchid Society in the summer. Seasonal members are out of town and many locals have headed for cooler climates.
But most orchids thrive in the warm, wet, humid summer — and apparently so do the Orchid Society members.
The group takes the opportunity to combine their meetings with the Venice Orchid Society in July and August as a way to engender — should I type it — a cross-pollination of ideas and friendships.
And on Wednesday, two members of the Orchid Society spent a lively day zipping around town, smiling all the way. That's because they were doing some good deeds.
Club President Mary Anne DiGrazia and Treasurer Helen McClaskie brought two big checks for $500 to two very worthy organizations in the Englewood community, the Lemon Bay Historical Society and Englewood Helping Hand.
Both donations were received warmly.
The Historical Society is trying to raise thousands of dollars to complete its long list of county-mandated tasks needed to get the Green Street Church Museum reopened at its new home next to the Lemon Bay Cemetery on State Road 776.
Englewood Helping Hand, which aids the needy in our community with food and essentials, is in the midst of a capital campaign to build a much-needed new facility on the campus of the Englewood United Methodist Church. If you've ever been in their crowded grouping of buildings, you would understand that need.
"We're trying to give back to the community," DiGrazia explained. "The community supports our orchid show, and we wanted to do something in return."
The society also awards a $500 college scholarship to a local student each spring. It's all part of giving back.
The Englewood Area Orchid Society was first organized in 1966 and currently has about 100 members, DiGrazia said. It's membership ranges from beginners to hobbyists to professional growers. They meet the second Monday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Avenue, Englewood, which is also where they have their annual orchid sale. Meetings feature guest speakers and a table where members can show their orchids.
Their biggest event of the year, however, is the huge orchid show that takes place in March at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Orchid clubs from Venice, Sarasota and other communities join the Englewood Society to put on one of the best and biggest shows in Florida. There are awards and vendors, and plenty of orchids to see and buy. (If you want to circle this on your calendar, next year's show is set for March 13-14, 2018.)
If you want more information, including how to join, check out www.eaos.org. Their next meeting at Christ Lutheran will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
