Every single day for the past two weeks was a perfect beach day in Englewood.
The water at Englewood Beach and along Manasota Key was a magnificent emerald green, and the soft white sand was shining bright.
If you want to see accurate daily data on beach conditions, go to VisitBeaches.org. The data on that website is backed by Mote Marine Laboratory.
ACCESS TO CAPITAL
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity can connect businesses with capital they otherwise wouldn’t be able to attain.
To be eligible, businesses must be Florida-based and have 500 employees or less. Funding through Florida’s SSBCI programs may be used to fund start-up costs, business procurement, franchise fees, equipment, inventory, and the purchase, construction, renovation, or tenant improvements of an eligible place of business.
Visit FloridaJobs.org/FloridaSSBCI.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Help us welcome back the Posh Pelican! Come to our ribbon-cutting from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at 4275 S. Access Road, Englewood.
Tour the showroom filled with all new inventory.
This event is open to the public. Everyone is invited. No registration required.
The actual cutting of the ribbon will be at approximately 5 p.m.
JOINT MIXER
Come out from 5 to 7 p.m. March 29 and make new business contacts while you enjoy the wonderful ambiance at Southern Design Living’s secret garden, 2980 Placida Road. This will be a joint mixer between the Englewood and Boca Grande Chamber. Double the business connections.
COMMUNITY FORUM
Attend the Chamber’s Community Forum or host your own.
Our chamber is partnering with the Charlotte County Community Foundation to gather feedback on what the community feels are the most important areas of focus. Some examples of what will be discussed in the forums include workforce housing, water quality, jobs and more.
You can either attend the Chambers forum or host your own.
All forums take place on March 30. Ours is at 9 a.m.
Visit OnTheTableSWFL.org for more information.
DIGITAL MARKETING WORKSHOP
Join us at 10 a.m. March 31 for a free workshop on everything your business needs to know about digital marketing. Including search engine optimization, social media marketing and email marketing campaigns.
It’s presented by Handcrafted Marketing Solutions-Ashley Gibson.
Registration is required at EnglewoodChamber.com
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com
