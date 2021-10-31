Join the Englewood and Boca Grande chambers of commerce as we team up to host a super mixer.
The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 18 in the courtyard at 741 Park Ave., Boca Grande. The event is free, however, registration is required. You can register at englewoodchamber.com. There will be food, drinks and live music by Marty Moss. Bring a door prize for your chance to win an ad on our digital billboard in front of the Englewood Chamber.
BUSINESS CARD EXCHANGE
Our regularly scheduled Business Card Exchange will be 5 p.m. Nov. 10. E-Development will be hosting us in one of their model homes in South Gulf Cove. As always, attendees will be able to enjoy food and drinks while building business connections. This year we have seen attendance at these monthly events hold strong around 100 attendees. This is a great way to gain a lot of business connections in a short period of time. Come on out and join the fun. No registration required, however, you can go to englewoodchamber.com for more information. Bring a door prize for your chance to win an ad on our digital billboard in front of the chamber.
BUSINESS@NOON
Our monthly Business@Noon will be held at noon Nov. 17. Landy’s Restaurant will be hosting us at 1400 Aqua View Lane. Attendees will have a choice of three menu items. Choose from a Caesar Chicken Salad Croissant (natural chicken breast with celery and caesar mayonnaise, crisp romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan), Dynamite Shrimp Wrap (crispy fried shrimp in our tangy dynamite sauce, with fresh romaine and tomato and served with seasoned French fries), or Tomato Basil Pie (fresh mozzarella, vine-ripe tomato, basil and pine nut pesto layered over fresh baked butter crust pastry and topped with parmesan. Served with olive salad), or Grilled Vegetable Salad (this can be made vegan, with fresh grilled seasonal vegetables over pearl couscous salad with a light balsamic glaze). Come on out to support a local restaurant, make new connections and have a fun lunch. Be sure to bring business cards. Each attendee will have the opportunity to talk about their business in front of approximately 50 people. These lunches sell out fast, so register at EnglewoodChamber.com now!
BUSINESS PROMOTION
Looking for additional ways to promote your business? Englewood Beach Waterfest is selling radio advertising on WENG Radio and its affiliate stations. Ads will run during the live broadcasts of Waterfest Nov. 20-21. For more information, contact Doug at the chamber at 941-474-5511.
MILESTONE MEMBERS
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members. These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for many years. Last week’s Milestone Member was Rotonda Golf & Country Club. They have been members of the Chamber for 31 consecutive years. Rotonda Golf & Country Club features five golf courses and 99 holes. Find more information at RotondaGolf.com.
