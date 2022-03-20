The Englewood Chamber of Commerce recently met with leaders and decision makers from Charlotte and Sarasota County to discuss workforce housing.
There were two action items that came out of the meeting. One being advocacy and the other being education.
Education starts by understanding what workforce housing is. It is not Section 8 housing, it is housing for our workforce. These are already people that live and work in our community. They are our friends and neighbors. With the skyrocketing cost of living and increased rents mixed with a decreasing pool of rental properties, our workforce is being priced out of the market.
It is getting harder and harder for our local businesses to retain employees due to the lack of workforce housing which can have a disastrous effect on our local economy. Creating workforce housing means the individuals that make it possible for our community to exist have a place to live. These are our first responders, teachers and our service providers.
In addition to education, we need to advocate and be vocal.
Both Sarasota and Charlotte counties have resources available to build workforce housing, however, they can’t do it alone. They need land, partnerships and support from the community.
The chamber is working to bring land owners and developers together while creating private/public partnerships to make these projects a reality.
We will also be present and vocal at meetings to approve workforce developments. When meetings come up to approve these projects, businesses and community members need to show up to express support.
The chamber will be disseminating information on this important topic.
If you would like to be included on the correspondence, please email Doug.Izzo@EnglewoodChamber.com
SUPER MIXER
Build new professional relationships 5 p.m. March 24 at Southern Design Living, 2980 Placida Road. We are teaming up with the Boca Grande Chamber of Commerce for double the connection, double the fun and double the entertainment. Feel free to stop by anytime between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or stay for the entire time. Meet new people while enjoying food, drinks and live entertainment. We typically see more than 100 people at our regularly scheduled Fun After 5 events, so we are expecting this event to be another record breaker. You will not want to miss this party! Bring a door prize to promote your business and bring cash for the 50/50 Drawing.
BUSINESS TIPS
The chamber is hosting a business workshop 5:30 p.m. March 31 in our Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave. The workshop will focus on providing tips to help businesses succeed. You will learn the following 10 tips:
1.) What is the number one complaint from customers and how to advert it or answer it.
2.) How to properly correct your mistake with customers.
3.) Who are the most important people to have as customers and how to keep them happy.
4.) Why is it important to build relationships with everyone.
5.) How to make sure your business is running the way you want it to run.
6.) How to hire people that will help you succeed.
7.) Why social media is of vital importance.
8.) What may be keeping you from achieving success.
9.) Why is it important to make each day a success.
10.) What every successful entrepreneur knows is the number key to success.
Space is limited, you must register to attend at www.EnglewoodChamber.com
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and may be reached at 941-474-5511 or doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
