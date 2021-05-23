Doug Izzo new

Whether you are a golf enthusiast or you’ve never played a game in your life, you are sure to enjoy this event.

The Englewood Chamber is hosting a golf scramble starting at 8 a.m. July 31 at the Rotonda Hills Golf & Country Club. There will be food, drinks, prizes, raffles, networking, camaraderie, laughter and more.

The idea is to have businesses purchase a team of four. You can do it as an employee team-building outing, a get-together among friends, client appreciation, or you can invite people you'd like to get to know better or strengthen business connections.

The Chamber Golf Scramble is taking the place of our Englewood Putt-Putt event. Every event has a lifespan, and Putt-Putt has reached the end.

This will not be your average golf scramble. In true chamber fashion, we will pull out all the stops to make this event unforgettable.

Lunch & Learn

Gulf Pines Memorial Park

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce recently honored Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Road, as a Milestone Member of the chamber, logging 47 years with the organization. Chamber executive director Doug Izzo, left, is pictured with Nadeen Antonetti-Harris and Holly Coleman with Gulf Pines, and chamber board members Kristina Watts and Lou Cook.


Join us 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27 at the chamber for our monthly Lunch & Learn Series sponsored by Peacock Premier Properties. This month we will be learning about email marketing presented by Palma Frable … back by popular demand. If you think email marketing is dead, you’re missing out on one of the best marketing strategies for your business. People now use email more than any other platform.

E-mail marketing is one of the most cost-effective strategies for small business. If you are not using it regularly, then you could be throwing away thousands of dollars a year in revenue. Get an overview of some of the most widely used free platforms, and learn how to use email marketing to stay engaged with your customers, acquire new customers, and stay top of mind.

The workshop and lunch is free and will be held at the Community Room in the Englewood Chamber of Commerce Building, 601 S. Indiana Ave, Englewood. Seating is limited. Register for the workshop below in advance at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.

Wellbaum and Emery - 60 Years

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its Milestone Members this year, and the law firm of Wellbaum & Emery is truly reaching a milestone with the organization. The firm, at 686 N Indiana Ave., has just passed the 60-year mark as a continuous member of the chamber. Pictured during their plaque presentation are, from left, Kristina Watts, Doug Izzo, Brittany Scales, Lorri Rock, Lori Emery, Katen Gates and Kim Parks.

Havana Nights

Leadership Englewood is planning Havana Nights 5-9 p.m. June 26 at the Rotonda Hills Golf & Country Club. There will be live cigar rolling, spirits, music, dancing, silent auction, raffles, games and more. Tickets are $50 and include a three course dinner along with two drinks. This is a charity fundraiser put on by Leadership Englewood benefitting EARS, Englewood Helping Hands, Center for Abuse & Rape Emergency, Jesus Loves You Ministry, Meals on Wheels, SOLVE Maternity, St. David’s Jubilee Center, The Twig, and the YMCA.

Milestone Members

Every Friday we recognize our longest standing members A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was Suncoast Humane Society. They have been members of the chamber for 40 consecutive years.

Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. Email him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com or visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com.

