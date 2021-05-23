Whether you are a golf enthusiast or you’ve never played a game in your life, you are sure to enjoy this event.
The Englewood Chamber is hosting a golf scramble starting at 8 a.m. July 31 at the Rotonda Hills Golf & Country Club. There will be food, drinks, prizes, raffles, networking, camaraderie, laughter and more.
The idea is to have businesses purchase a team of four. You can do it as an employee team-building outing, a get-together among friends, client appreciation, or you can invite people you'd like to get to know better or strengthen business connections.
The Chamber Golf Scramble is taking the place of our Englewood Putt-Putt event. Every event has a lifespan, and Putt-Putt has reached the end.
This will not be your average golf scramble. In true chamber fashion, we will pull out all the stops to make this event unforgettable.
Lunch & Learn
Join us 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27 at the chamber for our monthly Lunch & Learn Series sponsored by Peacock Premier Properties. This month we will be learning about email marketing presented by Palma Frable … back by popular demand. If you think email marketing is dead, you’re missing out on one of the best marketing strategies for your business. People now use email more than any other platform.
E-mail marketing is one of the most cost-effective strategies for small business. If you are not using it regularly, then you could be throwing away thousands of dollars a year in revenue. Get an overview of some of the most widely used free platforms, and learn how to use email marketing to stay engaged with your customers, acquire new customers, and stay top of mind.
The workshop and lunch is free and will be held at the Community Room in the Englewood Chamber of Commerce Building, 601 S. Indiana Ave, Englewood. Seating is limited. Register for the workshop below in advance at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Havana Nights
Leadership Englewood is planning Havana Nights 5-9 p.m. June 26 at the Rotonda Hills Golf & Country Club. There will be live cigar rolling, spirits, music, dancing, silent auction, raffles, games and more. Tickets are $50 and include a three course dinner along with two drinks. This is a charity fundraiser put on by Leadership Englewood benefitting EARS, Englewood Helping Hands, Center for Abuse & Rape Emergency, Jesus Loves You Ministry, Meals on Wheels, SOLVE Maternity, St. David’s Jubilee Center, The Twig, and the YMCA.
Milestone Members
Every Friday we recognize our longest standing members A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was Suncoast Humane Society. They have been members of the chamber for 40 consecutive years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.