Let’s Eat Englewood is scheduled for Sept. 16 through Sept. 30.
This is a great annual event that our residents, visitors and restaurants look forward to every year. We have had restaurants tell us that during Let's Eat Englewood, their sales increased by 30%.
Restaurants prepare special menus for lunch and dinner. They offer a signature dish at a reduced or comparable rate. This dish is paired with an appetizer and desert, so really it’s a three-course meal.
GOLF SCRAMBLE
We are almost completely sold out of our inaugural golf scramble. We only have room for one more team. If you would like to participate and play a round of golf while networking with 144 business professionals, visit englewoodgolf.com and register now.
Join us July 31 at Long Marsh Golf Course in Rotonda. Check-in is at 7:30 a.m., and the shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m.
The idea is to have businesses purchase a team of four. Businesses can use their team as employee team building outing, a get-together among friends, client appreciation, or you can invite individuals you would like to get to know better to increase business connections.
LEADERSHIP ENGLEWOOD
Class of 2021 graduates Aug. 5. There will be a ceremony at the Waverly Restaurant and Bar on Englewood Beach from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is open to anyone that would like to attend and congratulate the newest graduates of Leadership Englewood. You can register online at:
The application period for the class of 2022 closed June 30. We have reviewed the applications and have let those who were chosen know. We will announce the class of 2022 at our September Business Card Exchange hosted by Englewood Area Youth Baseball.
BUSINESS CARD EXCHANGE
Speaking of business card exchanges, our next Business Card Exchange will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at WENG Radio. It’s going to be a Beach Bash. Delicious food will be provided by Outback Steakhouse. There will also be prizes for attendees and a raffle to support Boys & Girls Club. You won’t want to miss this one. Come meet all the voices behind the mic and tour the station. Bring a door prize to get a chance on winning a week’s ad on the chamber’s digital billboard
CHAMBER BIRTHDAY BASH
It’s the Englewood Chamber's 80th Birthday! We rented pavilion No. 3 next to the volleyball courts. Come out and celebrate all things Englewood from noon to 5 p.m. This is a fun community event for all to enjoy. There will be music, cornhole, volleyball and more. Food and soft drinks will be provided. There will be a special appearance by a well-known local musician at 4 p.m. Register at:
MILESTONE MEMBERS
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members, aka “Milestone Members." These members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was Englewood Beach & Yacht Club, 1815 Gulf Blvd. on Englewood Beach. They have been members of the chamber for 39 consecutive years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.