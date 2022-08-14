Manasota Mystique is Englewood’s signature event and will be embarking on its 11th year in existence.
To celebrate, we really worked hard to change it up from the same old, same old. Join us for our premier event Nov. 5 on the ranch.
This year Manasota Mystique Presents “Your Yellowstone.” This theme will be centered around the popular hit television show, “Yellowstone.” Imagine yourself immersed in the countryside with elegant lighting and décor paired with food to match.
Lighthouse Grill is making a special menu to accommodate the evening and showcase their specialty dishes. In true Chamber fashion, we will pull out all the stops with 2 open bars, multiple forms of entertainment, and networking with Englewood’s who’s who.
Early bird registration runs through August ($150) and is a $50 savings per couple. Starting Sept. 1, registration will increase to $175. Registration includes entry, dinner, open bar, elite networking, entertainment, auction items, and more. Back by popular demand, Pure Country will be playing all night long.
There are a limited number of registrations available and they are going fast. Last year we sold out in two weeks. Do not procrastinate, register today at www.EnglewoodChamber.com and click on the Yellowstone icon at the top of the homepage. A portion of the proceeds will again be used to provide college scholarships for Lemon Bay High School Seniors.
LET’S EAT! ENGLEWOOD
Let’s Eat! Englewood is a great annual community event designed to support our member restaurants. This year, the two week-long event is set to take place from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29. During this promotion, restaurants will have special menus for lunch and/or dinner. They offer a signature dish at a reduced or comparable rate. Dinner is a three-course meal for $32, and lunch is a two-course meal for $17. The purpose is to gain community support for all our wonderful restaurants we love, and to generate business during the slower time of the year. Restaurateurs have told us their sales increased 30% during Let’s Eat! Englewood. We are still signing up restaurants, however, you can keep checking LetsEatEnglewood.com for updates.
BIZ@NOON, PRESIDENTS LUNCHEON
Our next Biz@Noon is noon Wednesday at Rotonda Golf & Country Club, Rotonda Circle. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 60 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. This month, we will be honoring our past chamber presidents, so there will be a lot of movers and shakers in attendance. You must register to attend. Register and pick your meal choice at EnglewoodChamber.com. You will have your choice of bang bang shrimp tacos, steak avocado salad, Greek chicken with carrots and potato, or a vegan option.
TRI-CHAMBER MIXER
The Englewood, Venice and North Port Chambers of Commerce will combine forces for triple the networking and triple the fun, for a mixer, set for 4-6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. It is $15 per person and you can register at www.EnglewoodChamber.com and click on events.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Englewood Helping Hand is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new building. It’s 10 a.m. Aug. 29. The new building is on the same property as their original location on the grounds of the Englewood United Methodist Church at the corner of River Road and Pine Street, 700 E Dearborn St.
