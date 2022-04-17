April is Volunteer Appreciation Month, so we are celebrating our volunteers at our Biz@Noon lunch on April 20.
Come celebrate the wonderful volunteers that are responsible for making sure the chamber runs as smoothly as it does.
Join us at Ken & Barbs Grove City Kitchen located just off Placida road at 3000 Oyster Creek Drive. You will have your choice of a turkey club, pastrami Reuben, fish sandwich or roasted veggie and mozzarella salad. Register now at EnglewoodChamber.com.
Biz@Noon’s provide the opportunity for you to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about.
GIVING CHALLENGE
The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Community Foundation of Sarasota for the 2022 Giving Challenge. If you donate on Giving Tuesday, the Community Foundation will match every $1 donated to a local nonprofit — up to $100 per donation.
Stop by our office April 26 anytime between noon and 6 p.m. to learn more about the participating nonprofits and donate. Participating nonprofits include the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, Englewood Community Coalition, Englewood Family YMCA, GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club, Hermitage Artist Retreat, Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood, Lemon Bay Conservancy, St. David’s Jubilee Center and The Long Walk Home.
GET A GRIP ON YOUR BUSINESS
Join us at the chamber at 11:30 a.m. April 28 for a free workshop providing you with a simple set of powerful, practical tools, leaders use to run their businesses more efficiently and effectively to experience more consistent growth — and have freedom to pursue other passions!
This free workshop will be centered around aligning and synchronizing all the parts of your business. Crystallize your vision, gain traction by instilling discipline and accountability, and function as a more healthy and cohesive team.
The workshop will address:
• Lack of control — over time, markets, or the company.
• People — who don’t listen, understand or follow-through.
• Profit — there’s not enough of it.
• Growth — they can’t seem to break through to the next level.
Run your businesses more efficiently and effectively to experience more consistent growth — and have freedom to pursue other passions!
LEADERSHIP ENGLEWOOD
Apply now to be a part of something greater. Leadership Englewood is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. Armed with that better understanding, you can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change. This is also a great opportunity to build comradery with your peers and learn things you never knew about your community while gaining the leadership skills to grow your business. Space is limited so apply today. Applications will close at 5 p.m. April 29. For more information and to apply visit leadershipenglewood.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.