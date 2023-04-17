April is Volunteer Appreciation Month, so we are celebrating our volunteers at our April 19 Biz@Noon lunch.
Come celebrate the wonderful volunteers who are responsible for making sure the chamber runs as smoothly as it does.
Join us at The Waverly Restaurant at Englewood Beach, 2095 N. Beach Road. You will have your choice of a chicken salad wrap, Jill’s sweet honey pecan salad, pulled pork sliders or mahi tacos.
Registration is required at EnglewoodChamber.com.
Our Biz@Noon lunches provide the opportunity for you to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about.
CLIMB THE LIGHTHOUSE
Join us Monday, April 17, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand reopening of the Gasparilla Lighthouse.
Barrier Island Parks Society, BIPS, will have a ceremony at 9:45 a.m., followed by History Climb Tours starting at 10 a.m., and going until 2 p.m., every 20 minutes.
Tours are $10 for adults and $6 for kids 6 and under. They also have 7.4 acres of trails, so come check them out! This is the first lighthouse you get to when driving south on Boca Grande. This is not the lighthouse at the southern tip. The address is 220 Gulf Blvd.
All climb fees and merchandise purchases go directly to support our historic lighthouses.
Bring your family and friends and enjoy this historic treasure at its grand reopening, Boca Grande style. No advanced RSVP. Climbs are offered as space allows. See additional climb tour dates and details at www.BIPS.org.
NEW LOCATION
Come on out April 26 and attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Reliable Cabinet Designs’ second location. The event will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. We’ll cut the ribbon at 5:30 p.m.
Tour the new showroom and design center. There will be drinks and light hors devours.
This address is 7630 Sawyer Circle off Gasparilla Road. They still have their original location at 6900 San Casa Drive.
ANOTHER NEW LOCATION
Mark your calendars for May 1 to celebrate Furniture Décor & Encore’s Ribbon Cutting celebration for the grand opening of their second location. There will be refreshments, door prizes and live entertainment by the one-and-only Verceal Whitaker, formerly of The Platters from noon to 3 p.m. We’ll cut the ribbon around 4:30 p.m.
NEW BUSINESSES
We recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Gold Finger Marlen’s Salon and Spa. They are in the Dearborn Public Shopping Center at 39 N. Indiana Ave. Stop by and welcome them to the community.
We also recently celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Green Artist. They are at 457 Dearborn St. Come by and welcome them to the community. Green Artist has men and women apparel, CBD products, gifts, beach accessories and artwork.
FUNNER AFTER 5
Celebrate the end of season at Rumours Wine Bar in Lemon Bay Plaza, 1807 Englewood Road. This is like our typical monthly Fun After 5, only “Funner.” Come relax, enjoy some music from J&B Acoustics, food amd drinks. Bring a door prize to promote your business and cash for 50/50, plus try your luck at axe throwing.
