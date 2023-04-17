Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo, executive director of Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce

April is Volunteer Appreciation Month, so we are celebrating our volunteers at our April 19 Biz@Noon lunch.

Come celebrate the wonderful volunteers who are responsible for making sure the chamber runs as smoothly as it does.


   

Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

