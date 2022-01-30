Last week we held our annual banquet at the Englewood Elks Lodge.
Suncoast Central Realty and Florida Best Quote Insurance went above and beyond providing decorations and creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Burnt Store Title of SWFL and Peacock Premier Properties also sponsored the event to help keep ticket prices economical while increasing the quality of the food and drinks provided.
Attendees enjoyed a charcuterie table during the reception followed by dinner with a choice of filet mignon or pasta primavera with grilled jumbo shrimp and ending with dessert.
A total of nine awards were given out to deserving chamber members. The award winners are as follows:
• Bon Appetite Daytime Dining Award, Ricaltini’s Bar and Grille,
• Bon Appetite Evening Dining Award, Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro,
• Nonprofit of the Year, C.A.R.E Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies,
• New Business of the Year, Peacock Premier Properties,
• Excellence in Business (Small Business), Tailored Inspections,
• Excellence in Business (Medium Business), Key Agency Insurance
• Excellence in Business (Large Business), Englewood Community Hospital
• Business of the Year, Suncoast Central Realty
• Presidents Award, Lindsay Broschart with Florida Best Quote Insurance.
The installation of our 2022 board of directors also took place during the evening.
The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors officers are: President Kathleen Callahan with Xpertech Auto Repair; President-Elect Shane Whitmore with Reliable Cabinet Designs, Vice President of Leadership, Kristina Watts with Englewood Bank & Trust, Treasurer Mark Knauf with Mark Knauf CPA, Past President Brian Faro with Paradise Exclusive Real Estate.
Directors are Alfred Current with Rowley Insurance & Financial Services, Brian Pope with Pope Insurance, Chris Porter with The Daily Sun, Erin Halstead with Michael Saunders & Company, Jonathan Varner with Wampler Varner Insurance Group, Julie Beatty with Englewood Community Hospital, Linda Fugitt with Grande Aire Services, Richard Jean with Suncoast Central Realty and Shawn Emery with Emery Auto & Diesel Repair.
WINE TASTING
Leadership Englewood is partnering with Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro, 1350 Beach Road, to host a wine tasting with all kinds of wines from around the world. It's 5 p.m. Feb. 8. There will be food, entertainment and a wine pull. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased by calling Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro at 941-474-9500. Proceeds will benefit three local charities selected by Leadership Englewood. The theme this year is "kids, pets and vets" with the organizations are Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood Area, Englewood Animal Rescue & Sanctuary and A Long Walk Home.
FUN AFTER 5
We'll be holding our monthly Fun After 5 event at 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at Grande Aire Services, 1606 Faust Drive, Englewood. They will be teaming up with a number of local businesses to provide drinks, food and entertainment. These monthly events draw more than 100 attendees. It's a great opportunity to make a lot of new business connections and build comradery. Come on out and join the fun! No registration required, however, you can go to englewoodchamber.com for more information. Bring a door prize for your chance to win an ad on our digital billboard in front of the chamber.
