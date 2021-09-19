Let’s Eat! Englewood kicked off last week and runs until Sept. 30. Participating restaurants will be providing special lunch and/or dinner menus. Lunch is a two-course meal for $15 and dinner will be a three-course meal for $29.
We have local businesses sponsoring menu items at participating restaurants. Mango Bistro has an item sponsored by Kathleen Callahan with Xpertech Auto Repair. The SandBar & Tiki Grille has an item sponsored by Brain Faro with Paradise Real Estate and Jonathan Varner with Wampler Varner Insurance Group. Amber Craft with Paradise Exclusive Real Estate is sponsoring an item at Ricaltini's Bar & Grille. To view all participating restaurants and their menus visit www.LetsEatEnglewood.com.
MANASOTA MYSTIQUE
This year Manasota Mystique Presents Boots & Bling will be held October 2nd.We are thankful to our sponsor who make this event possible. Thank you to Arnold Insurance, Key Agency, Michael Saunders Team-Erin Halstead, Mitch Mesenburg and Irene Slattery, Turex Preferred Construction, and Xavier Mortgage.
LUNCH & LEARN
Join us 11:30 a.m. Sept. 23 in our Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave. Small Business Owners are very good at what they do, but that’s only part of creating and maintaining a successful business. Attracting new customers and retaining existing customers is necessary for the business to grow and succeed. Learn how to use your USP and a little humor to attract attention and keep customers engaged. Back by popular demand, is Guerrilla Marketing Global’s Jason Meyers. These Lunch & Learn Workshops are free thanks to sponsors like Lindsay Broschart with Florida Best Quote Insurance. Seating is limited, please register in advance at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
RIBBON CUTTING
Join us from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 7 at Mystic Shore, 648 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. No doubt last year was a rough year for anyone, not to mention it being their first year in business. Come out and congratulate them and wish them much success. No registration required. Invite your friends!
MILESTONE MEMBERS
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members. These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was the Loveland Center, 157 S. Havana Road, Venice. They have been members of the Chamber for 35 consecutive years. Their mission is to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities live their lives to the fullest.
DEARBORN BUSINESS OPEN
Dearborn businesses are open and ready to welcome you! Keep a look out for some fun events, sales, and more coming to Dearborn Street. Stay up to date on what’s going on by frequenting www.DearbornIsOpen.com. Although there may be a little construction, the businesses are accessible and open. We urge our community to venture down Dearborn Street and support our local businesses during this project. Green Street runs parallel to Dearborn Street and provides a clear path around any closed intersections there may be.
