Last week was National Travel and Tourism Week where we recognized the importance of our visitors who spend billions of dollars which keep our taxes low and provide us with the amenities we love that enhance our quality of life.
Our Leadership Englewood class went on their Tourism Day, showcasing all the things that make people want to visit Englewood.
Obviously Tourism Day adds some excitement to the leadership program with a full day of boats, islands, and more, ending with a beverage sponsored by Cape Haze Marina.
Leadership Englewood is a great way to connect with your community. You learn things you never thought you would, give back to the community, build long lasting relationships with your peers all while gaining leadership qualities to help grow your success.
Applications are open now for Leadership Englewood, so visit www.LeadershipEnglewood.com and apply now.
As you may know, Englewood is shared with two counties. Therefore we have two visitor bureaus.
Last Thursday, Visit Sarasota (Sarasota County’s visitor bureau) held their National Travel & Tourism Breakfast and showcased the latest marketing trends and statistics on visitors to our area.
Later that day, Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitors Bureau (Charlotte County’s visitor bureau) held their Annual Tourism Luncheon & Awards where they announced their latest marketing campaign.
They also presented awards to outstanding employees in the industry.
These are the men and women who keep the train on the track and businesses couldn’t operate without. Three of the winners were from local chamber members.
Katie Meginley was recognized from Islander Properties, Savannah Pyles was recognized from Farlow’s on the Water. Juan Cazares was recognized from Lock ‘N Key Restaurant. Congratulations and well deserved to all three!
FUN AFTER 5
Come out for some Fun After 5 from 5-7 p.m. May 11! WENG Radio will be hosting us at 1355 S. River Road, Englewood. The event will be a racing theme and they will also have margaritas, tacos and music. Be sure to bring a door prize if you want a chance on winning a week’s ad on the Chamber’s digital billboard. There are usually over 100 attendees at the monthly events, perfect for meeting a lot of people in a short period of time. This is a great fun way to promote your business. There is no cost for this event, however, bring some cash for the 50/50 raffle. No registration necessary.
RIBBON-CUTTING
At 9 a.m. May 13, help us welcome Curaleaf. They are at 1930 S. McCall Road, Englewood. The public is welcome, bring a friend. Find out more about Curaleaf at www.curaleaf.com.
BIZ@NOON
At noon May 18, attend our Biz@Noon hosted by Placida Pearl, at 2643 Placida Road. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. You will have your choice of a coconut shrimp basket with fries, spicy tuna roll, crazy roll, chicken tenders or a vegan option. Register now at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
