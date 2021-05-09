Last week was National Travel and Tourism Week, where we recognized the importance of our visitors who spend billions of dollars to keep our taxes low and provide us with the amenities we love that enhance our quality of life.
Last week, our Leadership Englewood class held its Tourism Day, showcasing all the things that make people want to visit Englewood. Obviously, Tourism Day adds some excitement to the leadership program with a full day of boats, islands and more, ending with a relaxing beverage sponsored by Wampler Varner Insurance.
Leadership Englewood is a great way to connect with your community. You learn things you never thought you would, give back to the community, build long-lasting relationships with your peers —all while gaining leadership qualities to help grow your success.
Punta Gorda-Englewood Beach Visitors Bureau is Charlotte County’s tourism marketing organization. They held their Annual Tourism Luncheon & Awards last Thursday to showcase the latest statistics on visitors to our area.
The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (Gulf Island Coast Chapter) teamed up with Punta Gorda-Englewood Beach for the awards portion of the program. These awards spotlight outstanding employees in the industry. These are the men and women who keep the train on the track and businesses couldn’t operate without.
Two of the winners were from local chamber members. Chris Ginos was recognized for his hard work and dedication at Farlow’s on the Water. Oscar "Danny" Cazares was recognized for his hard work and dedication at Lock ‘N Key Restaurant.
Congratulations and well deserved to both!
Business Card Exchange
Build those business contacts and build your business! Our Business Card Exchanges are our larger monthly events. We have been creeping closer and closer to 100 attendees, and this month at Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, we think we will surpass the 100 mark. So far this year, our Business Card Exchanges have been outside with plenty of social distancing.
Join us 5-7 p.m. May 12 at 8300 Witshire Drive off Gasparilla Road. Despite what Google maps says, this location is in Englewood. Paradise Exclusive Real Estate is teaming up with Benham Contracting, Ephesus Mediterranean Grill, and the Boys & Girls Club of Charlotte County to provide food, drinks, and more. No registration is required.
Biz@Noon
Join us at noon May 19 at Texas Best BBQ, 801 S Indiana Ave, Englewood. Support a local restaurant and network virtually. This month will be a drive-through style lunch. We will be interviewing businesses as they pull up to get their pre-ordered food.
We will share these videos on our social media platforms. You will have your choice of four options: pulled pork sandwich, pulled BBQ chicken sandwich, house salad, or Texas wedge salad. All menu items come with a side and a lemonade iced tea. Register at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Milestone Members
Every Friday we recognize our longest standing members A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These Milestone Members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was The Daily Sun newspaper. They have been members of the Chamber for 43 consecutive years.
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. Email him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com or visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
