It’s always exciting to recognize those that go that extra mile to make a difference.
The tough part is deciding only one for each category for “Excellence in Business.”
The Englewood Chamber rolled out the red carpet to honor our members like celebrities … because they are all stars in our book. The annual awards banquet was held last week at The Hills Country Club in Rotonda West. Taking home the honors for 2022 were:
New Business, Magnolias on the Bay
Nonprofit of the Year, The Lemon Bay Conservancy
Excellence in Business-Small, Joe Maxx Coffee
Excellence in Business-Medium, Wampler Varner Insurance Group
Excellence in Business-Large, Paradise Exclusive Real Estate
Bon Appetit Daytime Dining, Cape Haze Convenience
Bon Appetit Evening Dining, Lock ‘n Key
Beautification Award, Englewood Glass & Mirror
President’s Award, Janae Boyer of Key Agency.
February is a short month, but we are not short on activities … this Wednesday we will mix and mingle at Englewood Glass and Mirror’s new showroom at 299 S. Indiana Ave., for some “Fun After 5.” Come network while enjoying food, drinks and live music.
The following week, we will network and nosh at La Stanza for Biz@Noon on Feb. 15. Registration must be made in advance on our website at EnglewoodChamber.com. We also have three ribbon cuttings this month to help celebrate success.
This Saturday from 3-6 p.m., all are invited to the Grand Re-Opening at The Literacy Center for Dyslexia, 695 Old Englewood Road.
Manasota Key Realty & Conch Out Vacation Rentals is having a Grand Opening Celebration at their new location, 473 S. Indiana Ave., on Feb. 16, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
We also invite you to the new location of Kids Needs of Greater Englewood, Heron Plaza, 2670 S. McCall Road on Feb. 21 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Voting for the Chamber’s annual photo contest is open. Over 150 entries were submitted to grace the cover of this year’s community guide.
The top 20 may be viewed at EnglewoodChamber.Com. Voting will close on Feb. 17. Anyone can vote. The photo with the most votes will be our winner!
Another good excuse to roll out the red carpet.
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, and may be reached at 941-474-5511 or kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
