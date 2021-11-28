Your Englewood Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Tailored Inspections to hold a Toys for Tots Tailgate toy drive.
It's 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at our office, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Drop off new, unwrapped toys and grab a hot dog as we tailgate for Toys for Tots.
Our goal is to fill the truck bed in two hours. This is our third annual tailgate event.
SANTA'S SLEIGH OF SPIRITS
We have, in our chamber office, a little red wagon filled with 25 bottles of liquor all great brands — all for a lucky winner. A limited number of tickets will be sold. Get yours online at EnglewoodChamber.com or visit the chamber in person at 601 S. Indiana Ave. Tickets are only $20! The winner will be drawn live on Facebook at 2 p.m. Dec. 17.
RIBBON CUTTINGS
Join us Dec. 1 for a ribbon-cutting celebration at Quality Carpet + Floorings, 3680 N. Access Road, Englewood. We will be celebrating their newly renovated showroom. Stop by anytime between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The ribbon will be cut around 5 p.m. There will be food, drinks and more.
On Dec. 4, WhimSea, 2801 Placida Road, Englewood, will be holding an open house and artisan market. The market will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the open house will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by for drinks and snacks, and meet local artists and WhimSea owner Yvonne. The chamber will conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.
SUPER MIXER
Due to inclement weather, the Super Mixer co-hosted by the Englewood and Boca Grande Chambers has been rescheduled for Dec. 2. The event will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the courtyard at 741 Park Ave., Boca Grande. It's free, however, registration is required. You can register online at englewoodchamber.com. There will be food, drinks and live music by Marty Moss. Bring a door prize for your chance to win an ad on our digital billboard in front of the Englewood Chamber.
BUSINESS CARD EXCHANGE
Come mix and mingle on the beach at our monthly Business Card Exchange, set for 5-7 p.m. Dec. 8, and hosted by WannaB Inn, 985 Gulf Blvd., on Englewood Beach. Two units at the resort will be open for tours. Bring a door prize to get a chance at winning a one-week ad on the chamber’s digital billboard. Enjoy food and drinks, courtesy of Abbott Air, Mark Knauf CPA’s Famous Sip 'n Spirits, and festive sweet treats provided by Suncoast Central Realty.
MILESTONE MEMBER
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members. These Milestone Members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for many years. Last week’s Milestone Member was Signs in One Day, 2961 Placida Road, Suite 2. They have been a member for 30 consecutive years. They offer everything from magnetics, decals, wraps, lettering and more. Find more information SignsOnplacida.com.
