Hot off the press, the new Englewood Chamber of Commerce Community Guides are in.
With a completely refreshed and redesigned look, these guides will be available at the chamber and throughout the county at local businesses.
We work with Realtors, title companies and homeowners associations to make sure our guides get out to new residents. We have a display at the Punta Gorda Airport and work with hotels and vacation rental companies to get our guides out to visitors as well.
The guides include a directory of all our chamber members listed by category with a spotlight on our All Star members.
There is great information about our local community, including education on local fish, turtles, birds, shells and more.
We even showcase some pictures from our annual signature events like the golf scramble, Boots & Bling and our awards banquet.
Pick up a copy and see if you are in any of the pictures.
Thank you to Kristen Conti with Peacock Premier Properties for submitting the winning photo in our photo contest to be featured on the cover of the guide.
LEADERSHIP GRADUATION
Join us as at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday as we celebrate the success of Leadership Englewood Class of 2022. Check presentations will be made to Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood and The Long Walk Home. Come show your support and enjoy wonderful food and comradery at the beautiful Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. Guests will have their choice of NY strip steak, Faroe Island salmon with lemon butter dill sauce or chicken Marsala. Dinner includes salad and sides consisting of mashed potatoes and mixed greens and dessert. There will be a cash bar. For more information and to register, visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
FUN AFTER 5
Come out from 5-7 p.m. June 8 for some fun after 5! Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood will be host. Be sure to bring a door prize if you want a chance on winning a week’s ad on the chamber’s digital billboard. There are usually more than 100 attendees at the monthly events, perfect for meeting a lot of people in a short period of time. This is a great fun way to promote your business. Enjoy food, drinks, music and camaraderie. There is no cost for this event, however, bring some cash for the 50/50 raffle. No registration necessary.
CHAMBER GOLF SCRAMBLE
Get your businesses noticed and have fun while doing it. Mark your calendars for July 30 for the Chamber’s Annual Golf Scramble. It will be held at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s Long Marsh Course. Whether you are a golf enthusiast or you’ve never played a game in your life, you are sure to enjoy this event. Find out more on the events section of our website, www.EnglewoodChamber.com. The idea is to have chamber businesses purchase a team of four. Businesses can use their team as an employee team building outing, a get together among friends, client appreciation, or you can invite people you would like to get to know better to increase business connections.
