Since Hurricane Ian, the Englewood Chamber hasn’t stopped working.
It started the day after the storm, with checking on businesses, coordinating shipments of emergency supplies, providing a place for people to go for Wi-Fi and to charge their electronics, raising relief funds, and providing important real time updates specific to the Englewood Community.
BEFORE THE STORM
The chamber’s website became a go-to spot for all important hurricane information and resources. Additionally, emails were sent out along with social media posts were sent out in real time to prepare people and provided information, available shelters and resources to get them what they needed before the storm.
IMMEDIATELY AFTER
The chamber was focused on emergency efforts as soon as the storm left the area. We reached out to people from around the state to coordinate shipments of essential supplies.
The chamber building was a major distribution center and received over 35 truck and trailer loads of supplies.
At first, supplies included things like gas, propane, water, food and first aid. As time progressed, the needs changed to clothing, personal hygiene products, cleaning products and baby/children supplies.
As time progressed even more, the needs changed to building materials.
The chamber worked with builders associations from around the state to get supplies here to Englewood.
Not only was the chamber a distribution center, but also had volunteers deliver these important resources to those who couldn’t leave their homes.
CURRENT SITUATION
More recently, the chamber provided more than $60,000 in grants to local Englewood businesses and their employees.
The chamber is also working with both Charlotte and Sarasota counties to create a Long-Range Recovery Plan. Creating more opportunities for affordable housing and hardening our infrastructure are two important topics, out of many, that are included in the planning.
Affordable housing has been an important topic of discussion for over 10 years with little progress. However, discussions are heating up due to the significant amount of affordable housing that was lost in the hurricane.
Furthermore, there is a whole new segment of people who now need affordable housing after losing their homes and being under insured or not insured.
Another important area of focus is hardening our infrastructure. Electric, water, sewer, communication lines and other basic necessities need to be more resilient during and after a storm.
LEADERSHIP PROJECT
Leadership Englewood Class of 2023 is working hard to remove hurricane debris from our waterways. They have three waterway cleanups scheduled for Feb. 12, Feb. 18 and Feb. 26. Each day will be at a different location.
You can learn more and register to volunteer at EnglewoodChamber.com and view the community calendar. The class would also like to hire an artist to create a sculpture that incorporates the hurricane into its design.
Cleaning our waterways and hiring an artist to create a sculpture takes funding. Leadership Englewood is seeking sponsorships to help pay for this endeavor.
For more information on how to become a sponsor, click the Leadership Englewood logo on the top right of the chambers homepage at EnglewoodChamber.com.
Thank you to our current major sponsors, Farlow’s on the Water, Michael Saunders & Company and The Rotary Club of Englewood.
