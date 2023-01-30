Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo, executive director of Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce

Since Hurricane Ian, the Englewood Chamber hasn’t stopped working.

It started the day after the storm, with checking on businesses, coordinating shipments of emergency supplies, providing a place for people to go for Wi-Fi and to charge their electronics, raising relief funds, and providing important real time updates specific to the Englewood Community.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

