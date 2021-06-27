Doug Izzo new

The Englewood Chamber is always busy working for our members and July is no different.

We have a lot of opportunities to get involved and promote your business. On July 14, we will hold our Business Card Exchange hosted by Rumors Wine Bar located in Lemon Bay Shopping Center at 1807 Englewood Road. They will be teaming up with other chamber members like Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill and Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa to provide food, drinks, and more. No registration is necessary for this event.

Biz@Noon

Join us at noon July 21 for our Biz@Noon hosted by Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, 1997 Kentucky Avenue off Placida Road. This is a great opportunity to support a local business, strengthen your connections, and enjoy a delicious lunch. Each attendee will be given one minute to address a group of approximately 50 chamber members and discuss your business, upcoming events, sales, or anything you want people to know. Registration and food choices will be available this week at www.Englewoodchamber.com. Ricaltini’s is known for its delicious food, live music and extensive whiskey selection.

Leadership Englewood

State Farm 39 Years

Englewood Chamber of Commerce executive director Doug Izzo congratulates Doug Smith of State Farm as a Milestone Member of the chamber, recognizing 39 years of membership.

The deadline to sign up for Leadership Englewood is Wednesday, June 30. Leadership Englewood is the chamber's leadership program and is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. This is also a great opportunity to build comradery with your peers and learn things you never knew about your community while gaining the leadership skills to grow your business. Applications will close at 5 p.m. June 30. For more information, visit leadershipenglewood.com.

Golf Scramble


We only have a few spots left in our Inaugural Golf Scramble on July 31. This will not be your average golf scramble. In true chamber fashion, we will be pulling out all the stops. We have secured a helicopter for our ball drop. There will be food, drinks, prizes, and more. Whether you are an avid golfer or never golfed a day in your life, you are sure to have fun and make connections. Register at www.EnglewoodGolf.com.

Suncoast

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Milestone Member Suncoast Humane Society. Pictured are, from left, Kim Parks, Shane Whitmore, Doug Izzo from the chamber, Leah Cornish, Fatime Duka, Max the Dog, and Lena Hart from Suncoast Humane Society, and Kendra Porter from the chamber.

Milestone Members

Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members, A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was Bayfront Builders. They have been members of the chamber for 38 consecutive years.

It is always great to hold ribbon cuttings and welcome new businesses to the community; however, it’s even better when we get to recognize businesses that have been a staple in our community for so many years.

Fourth of July

The chamber office will be closed next Monday, July 5, in observance of the Fourth of July. The Englewood Chamber represents free enterprise and embraces the independence afforded to us each and every day. We would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend and look forward to seeing the firework display coming back this year.

Did you know the Englewood Chamber has been around as long as the Fourth of July? The Fourth of July was made a federal holiday in 1941, the same year your chamber was incorporated.

Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. Email him at doug.izzo@englewood

chamber.com or visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com.

