The Englewood Chamber is always busy working for our members and July is no different.
We have a lot of opportunities to get involved and promote your business. On July 14, we will hold our Business Card Exchange hosted by Rumors Wine Bar located in Lemon Bay Shopping Center at 1807 Englewood Road. They will be teaming up with other chamber members like Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill and Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa to provide food, drinks, and more. No registration is necessary for this event.
Biz@Noon
Join us at noon July 21 for our Biz@Noon hosted by Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, 1997 Kentucky Avenue off Placida Road. This is a great opportunity to support a local business, strengthen your connections, and enjoy a delicious lunch. Each attendee will be given one minute to address a group of approximately 50 chamber members and discuss your business, upcoming events, sales, or anything you want people to know. Registration and food choices will be available this week at www.Englewoodchamber.com. Ricaltini’s is known for its delicious food, live music and extensive whiskey selection.
Leadership Englewood
The deadline to sign up for Leadership Englewood is Wednesday, June 30. Leadership Englewood is the chamber's leadership program and is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. This is also a great opportunity to build comradery with your peers and learn things you never knew about your community while gaining the leadership skills to grow your business. Applications will close at 5 p.m. June 30. For more information, visit leadershipenglewood.com.
Golf Scramble
We only have a few spots left in our Inaugural Golf Scramble on July 31. This will not be your average golf scramble. In true chamber fashion, we will be pulling out all the stops. We have secured a helicopter for our ball drop. There will be food, drinks, prizes, and more. Whether you are an avid golfer or never golfed a day in your life, you are sure to have fun and make connections. Register at www.EnglewoodGolf.com.
Milestone Members
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members, A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was Bayfront Builders. They have been members of the chamber for 38 consecutive years.
It is always great to hold ribbon cuttings and welcome new businesses to the community; however, it’s even better when we get to recognize businesses that have been a staple in our community for so many years.
Fourth of July
The chamber office will be closed next Monday, July 5, in observance of the Fourth of July. The Englewood Chamber represents free enterprise and embraces the independence afforded to us each and every day. We would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend and look forward to seeing the firework display coming back this year.
Did you know the Englewood Chamber has been around as long as the Fourth of July? The Fourth of July was made a federal holiday in 1941, the same year your chamber was incorporated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.