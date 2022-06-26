Did you know the Englewood Chamber has been around as long as the Fourth of July?
The Fourth of July was made a federal holiday in 1941, the same year your chamber was incorporated.
The Englewood Chamber represents free enterprise and embraces the independence afforded to us each and every day. We would like to wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July weekend and look forward to seeing the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Firework Display!
The fireworks display will be at Middle Beach-Blind Pass Beach. There is no cost to view the display, however, you can purchase VIP tickets to view the display from a boat. Tickets are $250 to gain access to the boat and include food and drinks. 100% of the proceeds help pay for the annual firework display. For tickets call Jim Dubay at 207-290-1250.
Additionally, the Chamber office will be closed next Monday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Join us June 29 for a grand reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony at Ann’s Flowers and see all the new products they have to offer with Ann’s Coastal Gifts & Accessories. Come congratulate this business and enjoy a shrimp boil while doing it. The party starts at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Everyone is invited!
NEW MEMBER ORIENTATION
Our New Member Orientation Breakfast will be held 8:30 a.m. June 30 at the chamber, 601 S. Indiana Ave. This event is free, however, we ask that you register at www.EnglewoodChamber.com so we can plan for food and drinks. This is a great opportunity for everyone to learn how the chamber can best work for you. Whether you are a new member, future member or a current member that wants to be informed of all the new and improved changes going on at the chamber, this event is for you.
NEW LAW AFFECTING BUSINESS
Join this webinar at 2 p.m. June 30 to find out how Florida’s new “Individual Freedom” law (HB 7) could affect your business. This webinar includes a panel of legal and industry experts who will explore the history behind the legislation. The panel will also discuss the status of the law, as well as potential effects this new law could have on businesses training their workforce. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions of the panelists, who have been keeping a close eye on this new law and its effect on the industry. Please register at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
OPPORTUNITY FOR EXPOSURE
There is still room to register a team for the Annual Chamber Golf Scramble on July 30. Get your businesses noticed and have fun while doing it. The scramble will be held at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s Long Marsh Course.
Whether you are a golf enthusiast or you’ve never played a game in your life, you are sure to enjoy this event. We have sponsorship opportunities as well. Find out more at www.EnglewoodChamber.com. Businesses can use their team as an employee team building outing, a get together amongst friends, client appreciation, or you can invite individuals you would like to get to know better to increase business connections.
