Let's Eat! Englewood is a great annual community event designed to support our member restaurants.
This year, the two week-long event is set to take place from Sept. 16 to Sept. 30. During this time restaurants will have special menus for lunch and/or dinner. They offer a signature dish at a reduced or comparable rate. Dinner is a three-course meal for $29 and lunch is a two-course meal for $15.
The purpose is to gain community support for all our wonderful restaurants we love, and to generate business during the slower time of the year. Restaurateurs have told us their sales increase 30% during Let’s Eat! Englewood.
We are still signing up restaurants, however, you can keep checking LetsEatEnglewood.com for updates.
Lunch & Learn
Join us 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 in the Chamber’s Community Room for Lunch & Learn. This month, you will learn how to hold successful online events. Virtual Events are easy to join and easy to leave. There is no guarantee for attendance so your content really needs to draw people in. Learn ideas for a successful, high-impact virtual event. Virtual events allow you to present your message to several customers and potential customers at the same time. The program needs to be interesting enough to keep them engaged. Seating is limited, please register for the workshop in advance at EnglewoodChamber.com. This presentation and lunch is free thanks to our sponsor, Tailored Inspections!
Tri-Chamber Business Card Exchange
Get your business noticed 4 p.m. Aug. 26, at the Plantation Golf and Country Club. Three chambers mean three times the networking. Please join the Englewood, Venice, and North Port Area Chambers of Commerce at the Tri-Chamber Business Card Exchange. The cost is $15. Register at EnglewoodChamber.com. Tabletop Sponsorships are available! Cost is $100 and includes you and one other person from your company to attend. Each sponsor gets an eight foot covered table to place products/promotional material. Tables will be lined up around the room expo style. You will have the opportunity to speak and provide a give-away. Contact me for sponsorship, 941-474-5511 or Doug.Izzo@EnglewoodChamber.com.
Manasota Mystique: Boots & Bling
We are completely sold out of tickets for our Oct. 2 Boots & Bling event and it's only August. There are a few more sponsorship opportunities that come with tickets. See what’s available at ManasotaMystique.com. People are excited about the venue change and added entertainment. Our Diamond Sponsors are completely sold out. We would like to thank Arnold Insurance, Key Agency, Michael Saunders (Erin Halstead, Mitch Mesenburg and Irene Slattery), Truex Preferred Construction, and Xavier Financial & Mortgage Group for their support. If you cannot make the event but would still like some exposure, there are still opportunities to donate auction items.
Milestone Members
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members, aka “Milestone Members.” These members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was Stevens the Florist South, 3455 S. Access Road, Englewood. They have been members of the chamber for 35 consecutive years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.