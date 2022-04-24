The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Community Foundation of Sarasota for the 2022 Giving Challenge.
If you donate on Giving Tuesday, the Community Foundation will match every $1 donated to a local nonprofit — up to $100 per donation. Stop by the Englewood Chamber any time between noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday to learn more about the participation nonprofits and donate to the cause.
Participating nonprofits include Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, Englewood Care Clinic, Englewood Community Coalition, Englewood Family YMCA, GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club, Hermitage Artist Retreat, Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood, Lemon Bay Conservancy, St. David’s Jubilee Center and The Long Walk Home.
LEADERSHIP ENGLEWOOD APPLICATIONS
Apply now to be a part of something greater. Leadership Englewood is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. Armed with that better understanding, the individual can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change. This is also a great opportunity to build comradery with your peers and learn things you never knew about your community while gaining the leadership skills to grow your business. Space is limited so apply today. Applications will close at 5 p.m. April 29. For more information and to apply visit leadershipenglewood.com.
PUBLIC SPEAKING WORKSHOP
Do you get tongue-tied when someone asks about your company or mission? Struggle with your elevator speech? Hate public speaking?
Join us at 5:30 p.m. May 2 at the chamber for a free, fun, engaging and relaxed workshop to help you Speak Easy — or easier! You will get practical tips and tricks you can use to prepare well and communicate confidently when all eyes are on you. Practice in a friendly speakeasy atmosphere among friends. Space is limited, so register now.
In this mini-workshop, you’ll learn how to:
• Structure a compelling introduction.
• Communicate value.
• Speak confidently and concisely.
Our presenter, Lisa Peluso, is a communications strategist and coach with over 20 years’ experience empowering professionals to connect with others, communicate powerfully and drive an audience to action. Lisa has worked with scientists, executives, doctors, and lawyers to help them have greater presence, communicate with clarity, and deliver a more impactful message. She also creates and leads dynamic workshops to train teams to communicate and collaborate successfully.
EngleWOODSTOCK
Leadership Englewood presents EngleWOODSTOCK on May14. Join the fun from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Englewood Elks Lodge , 401 N. Indiana Ave. A $69 ticket will get you access to the concert as well as food and two drinks. Paisley Crazy and Coastal Jams will be playing some of your favorite classics. If you would like to sit with your own group, purchase a table of eight for $600. Long-sleeve T-shirts are on sale for $35. Three local charities will benefit from 100% of the proceeds: Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood, Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary and The Long Walk Home.
Visit EnglewoodChamber.com for more information. Click the EngleWOODSTOCK button at the top of the home page.
