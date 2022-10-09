The Englewood Chamber is open and has created an Emergency Response page on our website. Visit EnglewoodChamber.com/resources to get updates on hurricane related assistance and important information.
FREE WI-FI
The Englewood Chamber has electricity, air conditioning, cold water and Wi-Fi open to everyone. Please feel free to come by 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to 601 S. Indiana Ave.
FREE SUPPLIES
Thanks to generous donations from around the state, the Englewood Chamber has supplies to hand out for free. If you, your staff, your neighbors or anyone you know needs any of the following, please come by the chamber between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. We are also available to deliver supplies. Food, water, cleaning supplies, baby formula, diapers, wipes, toys, toiletries, feminine products, clothing, pet supplies, and other miscellaneous products are available. We have shipments coming in daily.
ENGLEWOOD RELIEF FUND
The Englewood Chamber created a Hurricane Relief Fund to keep funds raised in Englewood. All of the money raised will be given back out to those in need. This money will stay in Englewood to help our locals. The chamber is also a drop off location for donations.
DEBRIS REMOVAL, REPAIRS
Free debris removal, Call 1-800-451-1954. Crisis Cleanup will connect you to volunteers in your area. They will cut up fallen trees, tarp roofs, remove drywall, flooring and appliances and provide mold mitigation. Sarasota County has started removing storm debris piled in front of properties.
ROOF TARPING
No-cost roof tarping is available from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Go to Blueroof.us or call 1-800-766-3258. Oct. 23 is the deadline. This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50% structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program.
HIRE LICENSED CONTRACTORS
Protect yourself and your property from scammers and hire a licensed contractor. Go to EnglewoodChamber.com and type in what you are looking for in the search bar of the homepage. If you do not have internet, you can call the chamber at 941-474-5511 or stop in at 601 S. Indiana Ave.
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
If you are uninsured or underinsured, you can apply for FEMA funding at FEMA.gov/assistance/individual
Insurance Assistance. The insurance village is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
Housing Assistance. If you are in need of housing contact FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 between 7-11 a.m., or visit DisasterAssistance.gov to apply online.
Business Assistance. Before funding can become available, a survey of the damage is needed. To fill out the online survey, visit floridadisaster.biz/businessdamageassessments. The chamber also has print surveys at the chamber to fill out by hand.
To be considered for all forms of assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov.
You can also download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362.
Unemployment. For those now unemployed due to Hurricane Ian’s impacts, unemployment claims can be filed online at FloridaJobs.org.
We are working to get more resources and information so keep checking EnglewoodChamber.com for updates.
