The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce is the go-to resource for business promotion and advocacy.
We strive to create an environment inclusive to all and provide a platform to get your message out.
We do this through a variety of ways. One being our monthly events designed for people to get out and make connections face to face.
We realize not everyone has the opportunity to leave their business and attend events. Therefore, you can get your message out through our weekly newsletter, lobby/visitor center, digital billboard, awards, sponsorships, website and tagging the chamber on social media.
We are always creating new and different ways to promote your business. We are currently running a celebrity lookalike contest. This is a fun way to see our members in a new light while promoting their business.
We are also kicking off our Ambassador Committee and looking for individuals to get involved.
Additionally, advocacy is a big part of the chamber. When you are busy with your head down running your business, your chamber is working behind the scenes to make sure the business climate is the best it can be.
If there is something you think the chamber should be doing but isn’t, please reach out and let us know at 941-474-5511.
Ambassador committee
Ambassadors play a significant role in the chamber. They are on the front lines working with other members. They welcome new members, help them get involved and make sure they take advantage of the resources available to them through the chamber.
Ambassadors are a well-respected extension of the chamber. Though the time commitment is somewhat minimal, the benefits of being an Ambassador are immeasurable. As an ambassador, you are an important extension to the chamber structure and to the community.
Advocacy and education
Providing advocacy and education to businesses is crucial.
The Englewood Chamber advocates at the federal, state and local levels. We can provide assistance with permitting, licensing and more. We partner with other organizations like the County Economic Development Offices and our Visitor & Convention Bureaus to add to our toolbox of resources.
The chamber is hosting a public meeting 6 p.m. Oct. 27 to provide an opportunity for the public to tell Sarasota County how you would like your tax dollars spent. For more information, contact the chamber or visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Celebrity lookalike contest
Nominations for the Chamber’s Celebrity Lookalike Contest are in and now is the time to vote. Visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com and click the contest button at the top of the page to submit your votes. There you will see our very own chamber members in a new way.
Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for your favorite celebrity lookalike, which also helps promote local businesses. The contest will be heavily promoted and the winner will receive a month’s ad on our digital billboard, a trophy along with bragging rights. Over 300 votes have already been placed!
Milestone members
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members. These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for many years. Last week’s Milestone Member was Pope Insurance, 773 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. They have been members of the Chamber for 31 consecutive years.
