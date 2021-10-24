Sarasota County is holding public meetings around the county to gather feedback on how to spend your tax dollars, and one is coming to Englewood this week.
There are a number of projects proposed around the county, but not all of them will get approved.
There is an effort to have Fire Station 73 near Englewood Isles and Overbrook Gardens added to the list of proposed projects. The station is outdated and not sufficient for today’s needs.
We are urging the public to attend a public meeting 6 p.m. Oct. 27 to provide feedback. We have reserved the private room in Artur’s Restaurant, 70 N. Indiana Ave.
You do not need to be a member of the chamber to attend. We ask that you RSVP so we know how many people to expect. Please call 941-474-5511 or email Doug.Izzo@EnglewoodChamber.com.
You can find more information and a list of proposed projects at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
DOUBLE THE CONNECTIONS
We will have two business card exchanges in November.
Our regularly scheduled business card exchange will be from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 10. E-Development will be hosting us in one of their model homes in South Gulf Cove. As always, attendees will be able to enjoy food and drinks while building business connections. This year we have seen attendance at these monthly events hold strong around 100 attendees. This is a great way to gain a lot of business connections in a short period of time. Come on out and join the fun! No registration required, however, you can go to englewoodchamber.com for more information. Bring a door prize for your chance to win an ad on our digital billboard in front of the chamber.
We are also having a joint mixer with the Boca Grande area Chamber of Commerce from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 18 in Boca Grande. Registration is required for this event. You can register online at englewoodchamber.com. There will be food, drinks and live music by Marty Moss.
AMBASSADOR COMMITTEE
Ambassadors play a significant role in the chamber. They are on the front lines working with other members. They welcome new members, help them get involved and make sure they take advantage of the resources available to them through the chamber. Ambassadors are a well-respected extension of the chamber. Though the time commitment is somewhat minimal, the benefits of being an Ambassador are immeasurable. As an Ambassador, you are an important extension to the chamber structure and to the community.
CELEBRITY LOOKALIKE CONTEST
Nominations for the Chamber’s Celebrity Lookalike Contest are in and now is the time to vote. Visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com and click the contest button at the top of the page to submit your votes. There you will see our very own chamber members in a new way. Everyone will have the opportunity to vote for your favorite celebrity lookalike, which also helps promote local businesses. The contest will be heavily promoted and the winner will receive a month’s ad on our digital billboard, a trophy along with bragging rights. More than 600 votes have already been placed!
MILESTONE MEMBERS
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members. These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for many years. Last week’s Milestone Member was Kirkey Roofing, 535 Paul Morris Drive, Englewood. They have been members of the chamber for 31 consecutive years.
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and may be reached at 941-474-5511 or Doug.Izzo@EnglewoodChamber.com, or visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.