Tailored Inspections will be holding their annual toy drive at the Englewood Chamber this week. It’s set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Each year Tailored Inspections collects toys for Charlotte County Toys for Tots. This is their fourth annual toy drive.
Stop by, donate a new, unwrapped toy and enjoy lunch as we grill out in the chamber parking lot at 601 S. Indiana Ave.
RIBBON CUTTINGS
We are setting up some ribbon-cutting ceremonies in the next couple weeks. Come by and see what’s new.
Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary (EARS) Thrift Store will be celebrating their official grand opening of their new location, 280 S. McCall Road. It’s 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Office of Roger D. Eaton, Clerk of the Court, will celebrate the opening of their Englewood office in the Mac V. Horton West County Annex Building, 6868 San Casa Blvd. It will be 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
Apulia Osteria Italian Restaurant will be having a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Come out and welcome Englewood’s newest restaurant. They will be serving hors d’voevres and other samples. They are in the Cape Haze Plaza at 8501 Placida Road, Placida. The shopping center is home to Ace Hardware, Eco Marine Solutions, Place in the Sun Vacation Rentals and the Cool Pickle in Paradise Restaurant – all Englewood chamber members.
ESTATE PLANNING
Join us at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at the Englewood Chamber. Fairway Mortgage is sponsoring an estate planning workshop to learn about wills, powers of attorney, probate, living trusts and so much more. If you already have a will in place, you may want to get it updated. This event will help you to be ready for the future. Refreshments will be provided and there will be a door prize. Bring a friend or family member and be sure to register. Today is the last day to register. RSVP to TracyCollierFisher@gmail.com
WATER QUALITY UPDATE
Sarasota County will hold a virtual Water Quality Update at 3 p.m. Dec. 5.
The virtual update will highlight the county’s ongoing commitment to water quality education, outreach initiatives and improvement projects.
Sarasota County staff, along with Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, will deliver updates and comments.
County departments taking part in the update include Public Utilities, Public Works, Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Planning and Development Services and UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability.
In addition, presentations from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation on the Playbook for Healthy Waterways, and Sarasota Bay Estuary Program on State of the Bay and Impacts of Hurricane Ian, will also be included.
The event will provide an opportunity for the community to hear from county officials. Those topics include Playbook for Healthy Waterways, County Water Quality Projects and Policy Update, and What You Can Do Update.
An interactive session will also address actions that individuals and neighborhoods can do to support water quality. You can register at EnglewoodChamber.com and click on events. For additional information, call 311 or visit scgov.net.
