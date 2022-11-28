Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo, executive director of Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce

Tailored Inspections will be holding their annual toy drive at the Englewood Chamber this week. It’s set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

Each year Tailored Inspections collects toys for Charlotte County Toys for Tots. This is their fourth annual toy drive.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

