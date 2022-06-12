The Englewood Chamber is certainly staying busy, which is a good reminder that you don’t want to wait until the last minute to register for an event.
Our June 15 Biz@Noon at Magnolias on the Bay is sold out. If you can’t make it to the event, you can still go and check out Magnolias on the Bay another time. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Reservations are recommended. To make reservations, call 941-460-8219.
Our June 17, the Secret Society of Smoked Mullet Luncheon at the Waverly Restaurant is also sold out. If you can’t make it to this event, we will be announcing the winners here in The Daily Sun on Monday, June 20. There are two awards given every year. One is the Smoked Mullet Award, which is given to a person who helped create the Englewood we have today, and who have never been recognized with an award for their hard work and dedication. The Legends Award honors historic families of the area who contributed to the settlement and growth of the area.
The good news is the chamber still has enough to keep everyone involved. If you were unable to register for the Biz@Noon, you can still register for the Hurricane Preparedness Webinar, set for noon June 15 online. We’re partnering with Charlotte County Economic Development to provide an informative webinar to help keep you safe and prepare you for hurricane season. There is no registration for this webinar. At the time of the event, click the link provided for you on the chamber website. Visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com and find this webinar on our calendar.
Join us June 29 for a Grand Reopening Ribbon Cutting at Ann’s Flowers, 151 S. McCall Road, and see all the new products they have to offer with Ann’s Coastal Gifts & Accessories. Come congratulate this business and enjoy a shrimp boil while doing it. The party starts at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Everyone is invited!
A New Member Orientation Breakfast will be 8:30 a.m. June 30 at the chamber office, 601 S. Indiana Ave. This event is free, however, we ask that you register at www.EnglewoodChamber.com so we can plan for food and drinks. This is a great opportunity for everyone to learn how the chamber can best work for you. Whether you are a new member, future member or a current member that wants to be informed of all the new and improved changes going on at the chamber, this event is for you.
We also have opportunities for involvement in our annual Chamber Golf Scramble on July 30, however, don’t wait until the last minute to register or you might miss your chance. This event is the perfect way to get your businesses noticed and have fun while doing it! There will be 144 players and a number of sponsors and volunteers who will all be chamber members, which makes this a great way to network. The idea is to have chamber businesses purchase a team of four. Businesses can use their team as an employee team building outing, a get together among friends, client appreciation, or you can invite someone you would like to get to know better to increase business connections. If you are not interested in registering a team, you might consider a sponsorship opportunity. The scramble will be held at the Rotonda Golf and Country Club’s Long Marsh Course.
Find out more on the events section of our website www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
