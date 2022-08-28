Doug Izzo

Doug Izzo

 RBphotos.com / RickB

The Englewood Chamber is having a party on Dearborn Street and you are all invited!

Our Sept. 14 “Fun After Five” monthly mixer will be hosted by Ivy’s on Dearborn, 446 W Dearborn St. Neighboring businesses will be adding to the party.


Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Contact him at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com, 941-474-5511, or visit www.englewoodchamber.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments