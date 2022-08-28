The Englewood Chamber is having a party on Dearborn Street and you are all invited!
Our Sept. 14 “Fun After Five” monthly mixer will be hosted by Ivy’s on Dearborn, 446 W Dearborn St. Neighboring businesses will be adding to the party.
Joe Maxx Coffee, Suncoast Central Realty, Vino Loco and Mark Knauf CPA will be providing food, drinks and entertainment. We will also be introducing the new 2023 class of Leadership Englewood.
You will not want to miss this block party. This is a free event. No registration required. Everyone is invited to attend and please feel free to bring your friends.
Come out to support our local businesses. This is a great way to meet new connections, potential customers, and friends.
If you bring a door prize, you will have the opportunity to sand in front of over 100 attendees and share your message.
RIBBON-CUTTING
Englewood Helping Hand is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new building. It’s 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 29). The new building is on the same property as their original location on the grounds of the Englewood United Methodist Church at the corner of River Road and Pine Street, 700 E Dearborn St. Englewood Helping Hand’s mission is to provide temporary aid to community families who need a hand getting on their feet. Applicants are directed toward programs that will optimize available resources while helping individuals achieve independence. Come check out their new pantry.
ANNIVERSARY PARTY
Come celebrate Coastline Nutrition’s one-year anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) at their location in Tiffany Square shopping center, 2828 S. McCall Road. Coastline Nutrition offers healthy shakes, tea bombs, ale shots, and so much more. Don’t miss out, join the fun and help this business celebrate their 1st year in business.
CAMPAIGN SCHOOL
Are you interested in running for office? We are partnering with the Florida Chamber of Commerce to offer virtual Campaign School & Community Leadership Training. This 2-part online training school is scheduled for Sept. 13 and Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each day.
You’ll get a comprehensive briefing on emerging local and state issues, teach attendees what local opportunities are available for appointed or elected positions, offer guidance on how to prepare to run for office, and provide training on how to run winning campaigns. Presenters include state and local political experts, elected officials, university professors, and community leaders. It is open to everyone, free to attend, and nonpartisan. Please register at www.EnglewoodChamber.com and click on “Chamber Events.”
LET’S EAT! ENGLEWOOD
Let’s Eat! Englewood is a great annual community event designed to support our member restaurants. This year, the two week-long event is set to take place from Sept. 15 to Sept. 29. During this promotion, restaurants will have special menus for lunch and/or dinner. They offer a signature dish at a reduced or comparable rate. Dinner is a three-course meal for $32, and lunch is a two-course meal for $17. The purpose is to gain community support for all our wonderful restaurants we love, and to generate business during the slower time of the year. Restaurateurs have told us their sales increased 30% during Let’s Eat! Englewood. We are still signing up restaurants, however, you can keep checking LetsEatEnglewood.com for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.