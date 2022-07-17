The Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce is your business resource and community advocate.
Think of the chamber as your go-to if there is anything your business needs or if you have any questions about operating or ideas for expansion.
For example, we have helped businesses find available space, answer questions on zoning and what can be done on the property. We also provide workshops on how to grow your business and gain necessary tips on owning and operating a thriving business.
The chamber has also helped businesses obtain necessary licenses and permits to operate.
Whether you have questions about what permits and licenses you need or if you are having difficulty obtaining them, the chamber is here to help.
For example, we have helped businesses obtain liquor licenses and food licenses.
Additionally, we worked with our state elected officials and the Department of Environmental Protection to obtain permits for a boat dock when a member was having difficulty acquiring them.
We also helped a business remove impact fees after they were incorrectly placed on their property.
The chamber advocates at the county, state and federal levels in an effort to enhance our community.
The chamber successfully advocated to get county funding to rebuild a fire station in Englewood, and just sent a letter to the state asking for funding to rebuild another fire station in Rotonda.
We helped secure funding for beach nourishment to keep our beaches pristine, provide nesting areas for our natural habitat and create a buffer against storms.
The chamber’s leadership program also does a lot for the community. This year, they provided $32,000 to local charities and is currently working on painting a community mural on West Dearborn Street.
These are just a few examples of what the chamber has done for our community in the past year. There are still a number of things that the chamber is currently working on.
To see a full list of our advocacy items, visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com/Advocacy and click on “2022 Annual Advocacy Agenda.”
If there is anything affecting you or your business, reach out to the chamber. Let us know how we can work for you!
BIZ@NOON
July’s Biz@Noon will be held on July 20. Lunch starts promptly at noon. LaStanza Restaurant will be our host, and they are at 285 W. Dearborn St. This is your opportunity to stand up in front of approximately 50 attendees to showcase your business, sales, events and anything you’d like to get the word out about. Register now at EnglewoodChamber.com.
LET’S EAT! — ENGLEWOOD
We have started the process of getting restaurants signed up for this year’s Let’s Eat – Englewood. It will run from Sept. 15 through Sept. 29, so mark your calendars for this culinary adventure. During this promotion, local restaurants will create specialty menus to showcase what they have to offer and increase business. If you own or manage a local restaurant and would like to participate, contact the chamber at 941-474-5511.
