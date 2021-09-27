The Englewood Chamber of Commerce strives to be different from the rest. We love thinking of new ways to promote your business.
That’s why we’re having a celebrity lookalike contest. Get in the Halloween Spirit and dress like a celebrity. If you or someone you know looks like a celebrity, send a side-by-side picture comparison to kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com Submissions must be in by Sept. 30. Members will enter their submissions to be voted on by the general public, increasing your businesses exposure. The contest will be heavily promoted and the winner will receive a trophy along with bragging rights.
BOOTS & BLING ONLINE AUCTION
If you are not able to attend Manasota Mystique Presents Boots & Bling, you can still participate in the online auction. There are more than 50 amazing items from local businesses available to bid on through Oct. 2. Visit www.ManasotaMystique.com and click on the 32 auctions button. A portion of the proceeds benefit Crestwood Circus Ranch and Lemon Bay High School Scholarship Program.
LET’S EAT! ENGLEWOOD
Let’s Eat! Englewood is underway and runs until the Sept. 30. Participating restaurants will be providing special lunch and/or dinner menus. Lunch is a two-course meal for $15 and dinner will be a three-course meal for $29. This is a great opportunity to try something new! To view all participating restaurants and their menus visit www.LetsEatEnglewood.com.
BUSINESS CARD EXCHANGE
Come out at 5 p.m. Oct. 13 for food, drinks and building business connections at this month’s Business Card Exchange. Reliable Cabinet Designs will be hosting us at their location at 6900 San Casa Drive, across from the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood. This year we have seen attendance at these monthly events hold strong around 100 attendees. This is a great way to gain a lot of business connections in a short period of time. Come on out and join the fun. No registration required.
RIBBON CUTTINGS
Join us 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 7 at Mystic Shore, 648 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Also, join us for a ribbon-cutting at The Literacy Center, 695 Old Englewood Road, Unit B, on Oct. 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. Come out and congratulate these businesses and wish them much success. No registration required. Invite your friends.
MILESTONE MEMBERS
Every Friday, we recognize our longest standing members. These Milestone Members have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for many years. Last week’s Milestone Member was Lemon Bay Conservancy. They have been members of the chamber for 32 consecutive years. They do so much good work to preserve the waterways and conservation land that make Englewood so special. They also received a grant to release thousands of juvenile tarpon and snook back into our waterways.
DEARBORN BUSINESSES OPEN
West Dearborn Street businesses are open and ready to welcome you! Keep a look out for some fun events, sales, and more coming to Dearborn Street. Stay up-to-date on what’s going on by checking www.DearbornIsOpen.com. Although there may be a little construction, the businesses are accessible and open. We urge our community to venture down Dearborn Street and support our local businesses during this project. Green Street runs parallel to Dearborn Street and provides a clear path around any closed intersections there may be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.