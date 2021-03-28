As always, we stay busy here at the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
There are a number of events coming up, starting with a ribbon-cutting today. We will be cutting a ribbon this morning for the new pier at Hill Tide Estates on Boca Grande. Gulf Coast International Properties is hosting the ribbon cutting.
Chamber member Bella Vida will be catering the event. Their products are made with local, fresh and all-natural ingredients and serve a variety of coffee, smoothies, acai bowls, salads, sandwiches, and more.
Also today, VFW 10178 Auxiliary is hosting the public for National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day. Stop by at 4 p.m. today (Monday, March 29) at 550 N. McCall Road.
New member orientation
Enjoy free breakfast and learn about the Chamber 8:30 a.m. March 31 in our Community Room, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. This is a great opportunity for new members to come learn how to make the most of their membership. This is also a good event for longer standing members who need a refresher or want to learn about new initiatives. These new member orientations will occur quarterly.
Milestone Members
Every Friday we recognize our longest standing members, A.K. A. “Milestone Members.” These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. Last week’s Milestone Member was the Wellbaum & Emery, 686 N. Indiana Ave. They have been members of the Chamber for 60 consecutive years.
Jobs available
If you are looking for a job, there is a good chance you could walk into any business and they will have a position available. Businesses like Grande Aire Services, as well as restaurants and others, are hiring. At the beginning of the pandemic, the governor removed the requirement for unemployment that required individuals to search for work.
Your chamber is working with our legislators to have that requirement reinstated. Once that requirement is reinstated, we will be able to hold job fairs, get our community back to work and our businesses the employees they need.
Legislative update
Due to pandemic-related unemployment, businesses were subject to a $713 million increase in their unemployment taxes. However, our legislators, specifically Sen. Joe Gruters, came up with a solution and is working to stop the tax increase.
The solution is enforcing the collection and remittance of the online sales tax. This is not a new tax, but a tax that should have been collected for years.
We have all seen or know people who have walked into one of our local brick-and-mortar retail shops to try on clothes, but then they leave and order the same clothing online at a cheaper rate because they don’t have to pay sales tax.
Passing the online sales tax legislation will create a fair and level playing field for all businesses whether they sell online or on main street. The additional tax revenue will be used to offset the unemployment tax and keep taxes low for businesses.
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and may be reached at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com or 941-475-5511.
